Nigerian music producer KDDO, aka Kiddominant, is the latest celebrity to splash millions on new acquisitions

Clips and pictures of the music producer's new mansion in Lagos and his SF90, reportedly worth N1.3 billion, have emerged online

Kiddo's acquisitions, which come a few days to the end of 2024, have spurred reactions as many turned to prayers ahead of the new year

Ayoola Oladapo Agboola, also known as KDDO or Kiddominant, is a Nigerian record producer, songwriter, and artist who recently made waves with his double acquisitions barely a few days before the end of the year.

Kiddo, who made headlines after copping for himself a 2023 McLaren GT Volcano Orange in 2023, has added a 2024 Ferrari SF90 reportedly worth N1.3 billion to his fleet.

The producer also splashed millions of naira on a new mansion in Lagos as pictures and clips of the acquisition recently trended online.

Below are screenshots from KDDO's Instastory about his acquisitions

Below is a clear view of KDDO's mansion, which he shared a few days ago on his Instastory

Who is KDDO?

The producer is the brain behind some of Afrobeats star Davido’s biggest hits, including “Fall." KDDO wrote and produced “Under the Influence " and " Lower Body,” featuring Davido.

On the international scene, KDDO has worked with the likes of Chris Brown.

Congratulations pour for KDDO

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from Nigerians as they congratulate the producer. Read their comments below:

ib_olayinka:

"Kidomina na old school producer o. I remembered that Orezi jam that year Rihanna."

wizzy_nelson2:

"One day una go tell us the truth."

official__teewealth:

"If you are reading this…. May 2025 be the best year you’ve ever lived."

iamviktune:

"Abeg make una Dey share update oooo cause wetin Dey really occur gan gan."

iamakpowhe:

"As una dey buy all these low cars make una repair all the roads for Lagos oh."

linqwa_:

"Money dey where e dey walai..make God no let person dye inside poverty."

