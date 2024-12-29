Nigerian singer Ayra Starr is making headlines about her love for dancing after one of her old videos emerged online

In the throwback clip, the music star, who was only a few years old at the time, was seen dancing happily

The video went viral and raised a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians, with many of them expressing their amazement

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderinigbe, aka Ayra Starr, is back in the news after an old video of her dancing as a child surfaced online.

The Sabi girl is known for her singing prowess and love for dancing. Interestingly, it seems she picked up these skills even before she became famous.

Fans react to old video of Ayra Starr dancing as a young girl. Photos: @ayrastarr

Not long ago, the 22-year-old singer took to her official TikTok page to share a video of her whining her waist and dancing energetically as a young girl.

Ayra Starr bodied the floor as she moved about happily and without shame to the music.

Fans react to old video of Ayra Starr dancing

The old video of Ayra Starr dancing as a child spread on different social media platforms and it drew the attention of many Nigerians. Several of them were in awe of the Sabi Girl and noted that she had always been a star from childhood.

Read some of their comments below:

SHOTBYRAMZY:

“So the mini skirt and the tweaking no be today she start am🥹😂❤️❤️.”

dpw_tessy:

“The mini skirt has been there since small.”

central cee:

“This camera be like 1990 o🙄 ayra starr how manage you come dey 21 yrs😂.”

Tatum:

“omooo,see dance 😂😂😂😂,where dey get that video from.”

greentopgirl10:

“This short skirt thing don tay😂.”

Nastyfresh55:

“No be today she start the small skirt oo.”

rawconcept:

“Oversabi girl🤣😂 those dance moves ehn😁.”

Uforafrica:

“😮😮😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Omo see moves.”

event_planner_abuja:

“That whining na from belle e start...no wonder😂😂😂😂😂...even tye short skirt sef 😂😂😂😂.”

celebrity_cheffavour:

“No body should complain about her short skirt again it’s from day one.”

Mslee_off:

“Train ur child to have fear of God at all cost.”

Petiteonyii:

“The mini skirt has always been a trademark 😂”

tebis_esthetics:

“Her side waist can never change😂😂 I love that😍.”

Theemotunrayo:

“This mini skirt matter don tey o 😂❤️❤️ even the whining sef.”

Mujeebayobami:

“The mini skirt is from birth 😂.”

Yhung_papii:

“She don sabi since.”

nubian_queenfaith:

“Why she throwing it like that 😂.”

Ayra Starr tells fan to bark

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s exchange with a male fan on social media got netizens talking.

The music star posted a series of lovely photos on her X page, and the fan expressed interest in becoming her pet.

Ayra Starr’s reply caused a huge buzz online and spread online, with Nigerians dropping hot takes.

