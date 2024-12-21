Ayra Starr Under Attack Over Her Outfit To Abuja Show, Fans Share Observation: "She's Uncomfortable"
- Mavin record's signee Oyinkansola Aderibigbe has been trending since a video of her in Abuja went viral on social media
- The Nigerian star, widely called Ayra Starr's style is not regular, and this often puts her on the front line of blogs
- A recent video of her rocking a silver dress in Abuja sparked social media outrage as fans shared what they noticed
Fans were quick to attack Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, over her outfit for an Abuja show.
The award-winning music star was disturbing Lagos and having fun with her fans before travelling to Abuja some days ago.
A video of Ayra arriving at an Abuja event has surfaced on social media and gained publicity. In the video, Ayra addressed the crowd while wearing a skimpy dress that exposed a huge part of her body.
Another clip shows her using one hand to secure the chest area of her dress to prevent a fashion mishap.
Fans berate Ayra Starr
This did not sit well with fans, who criticised her for stepping out in such an outfit, knowing she would be uncomfortable.
This is not the first time Ayra has been dragged over her style; however, she seems unfazed.
Watch the clip here:
How fans reacted to Ayra Starr's fit
Read some reactions below:
@chiamaka_fayvour:
"I don tire to defend this girl."
@scarlet_zamani:
"Fr fr tho why put on a dress you ain’t comfortable in."
@wazir_olatomiwa:
"It’s like a deformity, but many of you won’t understand."
@ijerex1:
"I know a lot of people will say mind your business, but the fact still remains that she is not comfortable in that dress."
@tayorcruz:
"That is why I love Tems. She doesn't need to be na*ed to show how s*xy she is, but u see this one."
Ayra Starr tells fan to bark
Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s exchange with a male fan on social media got netizens talking.
The music star posted a series of lovely photos on her X page, and the fan expressed interest in becoming her pet.
Ayra Starr’s reply caused a huge buzz online and spread online, with Nigerians dropping hot takes.
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng