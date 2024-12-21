Mavin record's signee Oyinkansola Aderibigbe has been trending since a video of her in Abuja went viral on social media

The Nigerian star, widely called Ayra Starr's style is not regular, and this often puts her on the front line of blogs

A recent video of her rocking a silver dress in Abuja sparked social media outrage as fans shared what they noticed

Fans were quick to attack Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, over her outfit for an Abuja show.

The award-winning music star was disturbing Lagos and having fun with her fans before travelling to Abuja some days ago.

Fans react to Ayra Starr's recent outfit to a show. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

A video of Ayra arriving at an Abuja event has surfaced on social media and gained publicity. In the video, Ayra addressed the crowd while wearing a skimpy dress that exposed a huge part of her body.

Another clip shows her using one hand to secure the chest area of her dress to prevent a fashion mishap.

Fans berate Ayra Starr

This did not sit well with fans, who criticised her for stepping out in such an outfit, knowing she would be uncomfortable.

This is not the first time Ayra has been dragged over her style; however, she seems unfazed.

Watch the clip here:

How fans reacted to Ayra Starr's fit

Read some reactions below:

@chiamaka_fayvour:

"I don tire to defend this girl."

@scarlet_zamani:

"Fr fr tho why put on a dress you ain’t comfortable in."

@wazir_olatomiwa:

"It’s like a deformity, but many of you won’t understand."

@ijerex1:

"I know a lot of people will say mind your business, but the fact still remains that she is not comfortable in that dress."

@tayorcruz:

"That is why I love Tems. She doesn't need to be na*ed to show how s*xy she is, but u see this one."

Ayra Starr tells fan to bark

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s exchange with a male fan on social media got netizens talking.

The music star posted a series of lovely photos on her X page, and the fan expressed interest in becoming her pet.

Ayra Starr’s reply caused a huge buzz online and spread online, with Nigerians dropping hot takes.

