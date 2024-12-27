Social media influencer Daniel Regha advised singer Asake not to have any fallout with his boss Olamide Adedeji

Regha shared that Asake's rise in the music industry could be traced to several factors executed by Olamide

Social media users have reacted to Regha's comment, with some agreeing while some shared different thoughts

Social media influencer Daniel Regha has warned Nigerian singer Ololade Asake not to engage in any beef with his boss Olamide Adedeji.

Regha added that Asake's relevance in the music industry is partly tied to Olamide's influence.

This warning comes after recent reports of a rift between Asake and Olamide who is also the YBNL record label boss.

Legit.ng reported earlier that Asake unfollowed Olamide and others on his Instagram page which became a surprise to his fans and music lovers. The singer also replaced the "YBNL artist" on his profile with “creative director.”

Asake has enjoyed a successful music career since he joined YBNL Nation. He has released several hit songs and has collaborated with top artists in the industry. However, his success, Regha said is largely attributed to Olamide's influence and support.

See Regha's post below:

Netizens react to Regha's comment on Asake

@captain_xplora

In one tweet you called Asake both an upcomer and a global sensation

@toksybounzy

He said Asake is still an Upcoming Artist 😂.... Well, same thing was said about WizKid beef with Banky w then but things turned Right for Wiz at the end. Anyway, I wish both parties well and I said a big Compliment of the season to everyone

@bummiearo

Asake has his own fanbase but you are also right

@AfrokonnectNG

I agree with the perspective above. Asake’s affiliation with Olamide and YBNL has been a crucial factor in his rapid ascent in the music industry. Olamide’s influence and the loyalty of YBNL fans have provided a solid foundation for his career.

@web3favor

Has there been a confirmation that they’re beefing or y’all are just concluding shii

@Ola0fkano

I hope him story no go end like May D

@web3favor

After the whole drama, make dem two drop the gbedu wey dey cook.

@Qladele

You are absolutely correct on this point.

Wizkid reacts to Asake and Olamide saga

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid reacted to ongoing saga between the YBNL boss and Asake.

In a short post he shared on X, Wizkid expressed an everlasting love for his friend and colleague.

The Star Boy's post divided fans and they started taking sides on the matter.

