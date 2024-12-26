Nigerian singer Wizkid seems to have waded into the rumoured drama between YBNL boss Olamide and his signee, Asake

As talks about their rumoured fallout continued to spread on social media, the Star Boy took to his X page to show his support

Wizkid’s tweet quickly went viral on the internet, and it left netizens divided and also taking sides in the matter

Nigerian singer Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun has spoken up amid the rumoured issues between YBNL boss Olamide Adedeji and his signee, Ahmed ‘Asake’ Ololade.

Recall that Asake raised speculations about him parting ways with YBNL after it was seen that he unfollowed Olamide on Instagram and also removed the record label name from his bio.

Shortly after Asake’s big online move, several people started sharing their opinions on social media, and it seems Wizkid has also gotten involved.

Taking to his official X page, the Grammy-winning musician seemed to take sides in the matter by showing his support for Olamide.

Wizkid shared a short tweet where he expressed his everlasting love for Olamide. He wrote:

“Love baddo! 4L ting.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Wizkid takes sides in Olamide and Asake drama

Wizkid’s online post amid the rumoured problems between Olamide and Asake spread on social media and got netizens talking. The Star Boy’s tweet got other Nigerians to start taking sides.

Read some of their comments below:

the_alexxito:

“We all love Baddo , we love YBNL. Soldier go , soldier come YBNL no Dey move 💯”

Bigjoaxxim04__:

“Baddo is the realest, FC got so much love for him.”

Ilerioluwa._:

“YBNL MOVEMENT NEVER STOP IF THE RUMOR IS TRUE! WHO WILL SHINE PASS ASAKE IS AROUND THE CORNER!”

Iam_djgeorge:

“Without baddo there won’t be asake no cap 🧢 baddo made him.”

yomideee__:

“Who tell you say na because of the fallouts he take hail am😒.”

Ladey_of_ekiti:

“Shey you people know say Olamide and Wizzy dey together last night? Se you people know that both of them have really come a long way abi?”

an_na_bella11:

“He naturally loves olamide, you people should not chase clout with my idolo’s name o😒”

The.omoyele:

“He’s like I love you asake, but Olamide is my bro fl 😂.”

Iamjustified__:

“ASAKE WILL GO ANOTHER PERSON WILL COME YBNL MAFIANS WILL NEVER STOP SHOWING LOVE. Our GOAT no like wahala.”

Christophybarth:

“You guys don’t know what’s going on in his mind too. He’s human after all. He needs some space. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

Naijashimadun reacts to Asake's absence at Olamide's show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a media personality, Emmanuel Philip, aka Naijashimadun, addressed the rumoured issues between Asake and Olamide.

According to him, Olamide recently had his December concert in Lagos, but Asake was nowhere to be found even though he was supposed to be one of the first people at the venue.

Naijashimadun advised Asake and Olamide to settle their differences because they are a family.

