Caramel Plugg has called out young people who feel being rude is the best way to be a Gen Z baddie

In a video recorded by the influencer, she said that the real Gen Z baddies are cool and very respectful

According to her, such people are supposed to be in mental hospital receiving treatment, as she issued a warning to them

Social media influencer, Ogechi Okonu, better known Caramel Plugg, has called out young ladies, who are rude in the name of being a Gen Z baddie.

In a video on her TikTok page, she noted that being disrespectful does not make anyone a Gen Z baddie.

Caramel Plugg warns rude people.

Source: Instagram

The influencer, who was called out by a vendor, said that the real Gen Z baddies are always respectful and well-behaved.

Caramel Plugg warns rude ladies

In the viral recording, she warned such ladies not to cross path with their attitude because she was not ready to tolerate them.

The lady, who refused to acknowledge a brand years ago also noted that ill-mannered ladies are supposed to be in a mental home where they would be treated.

See the video here :

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the influencer. Here are some of the comments below:

@Debby’s wignature:

"I no wan tag them."

@MIMI ICE:

"You finally said my mind."

@black_Icezy:

"Me I’m ruder ."

@akotechonline:

"She just define herself."

@mcoded_:

"Millennials are the most well-brought-up individuals ."

@_.somiee:

"It’s not about being genz or millennial..be nice."

@mcmakopolo1:

"People see rudeness as wokeness or class."

@wizkid_p.a:

"Someone finally said it."

@RenewedDebbie:

"Just match their energy back simple, I no dey complain again."

@OLA TOMI:@

"My coursemate oooh."

