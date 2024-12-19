Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has updated Nigerians about his political ambition with a new post on social media

The former presidential aspirant posted a photo of himself with President Tinubu’s son, Seyi, and the positions he hopes they both hold in future

As expected, Yul’s post drew the attention of many Nigerians on social media, with several of them expressing displeasure

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has projected that he would be Anambra’s future governor, with Seyi Tinubu as the future governor of Lagos state.

It all started when took to his official Instagram page to post a photo of himself with President Tinubu’s son.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie brags about being Anambra's next governor with Seyi Tinubu as Lagos' next governor. Photos: @yuledochie, @seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

The movie star, who was formerly a presidential aspirant, updated Nigerians about his political goals and seemed to now be interested in a governorship position.

In the photo with Seyi Tinubu, Yul Edochie added a caption where he called himself the future governor of Anambra and Seyi the future governor of Lagos.

See the Nollywood star’s post below:

Reactions to Yul Edochie's future governors comment

Yul Edochie’s photo with Seyi Tinubu, in which he bragged about their future governorship positions, was met with reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

hassanzyno001:

“Confirm 😍.”

Iamstanleyboy:

“Congratulations sir in advance 🙌.”

Ujglamour:

“Wahala.”

Unstoppableabt:

“Dj play me fifi Imagination make I use am look this post like say it’s nothing 😂.”

Princedickson_:

“Ok ooo. Congratulations.”

its_mz_cleo:

“Waiting Judy do this man no good 😂.”

Iamgazzarito:

“Everything is possible with long life in good health.”

ceo_j_motos:

“Na today I confirm say you day craze sha.”

Snappy_berry:

“😂😂😂ment.”

beautifullly_b:

“Brother wey mumu, stop embar@ssing yourself😢 Even the smallest position, you won't see. Dey play😂.”

Lordbtc_fx:

“U deh craze u Neva manage ur house na my state u wan manage 😂😂😂.”

Viola_concept:

“Dreams do come true but yours won’t 😂.”

247choice:

“Which Anambra state 😂 in ur dreams 😂😂😂 We can't have mumu as a governor. God forbid.”

Princeumoedoh:

“Wake up!!! 😂”

Yul Edochie hails Judy Austin

Legit.ng recently reported the actor's decision to bring his family issues online as he made a special request to his second wife, Judy Austin.

Yul praised Judy for giving birth to two sons for him and noted that she had done well.

He also shared a glamorous picture of Judy Austin, and his post sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng