An online debate is ongoing concerning a fan who got hit by Bella Shmurda's bodyguard in a bid to get a video or photo with the singer

The singer was seen walking into a building with his entourage when a fan hailed him and mentioned his alma mater

Bella Shmurda gave him a thumbs up, but he still kept going close to him before his bouncer intervened

Nigerians are having an online conversation concerning a viral video of a fan who got served by singer Bella Shmurda's bodyguard.

In a video now making the rounds on social media, Bella Shmurda, whose real name is Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, was seen walking briskly into a building as though he had an appointment to catch.

Many react as Bella Shmurda's bodyguard stops a fan from getting close to him. Credit: @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

A fan could be heard calling his name and hailing him in the background, to which the singer reacted with a thumbs up.

Still, the fan called Bella Shmurda's alma mater and picked up his pace before the singer's bodyguard intervened and slapped him on the chest, indicating that he should stop running after the singer.

Fans on social media have been laughing at the scenario as they insisted it was the fan's fault.

Watch the clip here:

Nigerians reacted Bella's bodyguard stops man

Read some comments below:

@qnaira_01:

"Them for even knock am join, eranko 😢😂😂 awan nie wèrèy gan Why run after Asif you want to kidn@p him😂😂."

@thetallmide:

"Where him self dey run go 😂."

@iamotunba01_dmw:

"The guy too DO!"

@el_rahman911:

"Alasheju he still run follow am as if them no love you for house."

@ray_redignton:

"Bouncer wey never chop."

@askabouthyce:

"You Dey craze cause if no be craze must you video them?"

@hilary_mamza_:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 Na em good for u."

@adonisgrin:

"You really deserve watin u collect."

Bella Shmurda slams colleagues

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda caused a buzz online after interviewing about the Nigerian music industry.

The Cash App crooner expressed his dissatisfaction with the country's leading Afrobeats stars, who prefer to seek international validation.

Bella also revealed his feelings about YBNL boss Olamide, and netizens reacted to what he had to say.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng