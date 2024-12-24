A video showing the moment Wizkid met with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is trending online

The clip showed the moment WIzkid and the Sanwo-Olu exchanged pleasantries before posing for pictures

The exchange between Wizkid and the Lagos state governor has since spurred reactions from the music star's fans

More videos from billionaire Tony Elumelu's All-White party in Lagos have emerged. One clip showed the moment music star Ayo Balogun met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Wizkid, who performed at Elumelu's event alongside his peers Burna Boy and Davido, was spotted in a room with his crew before Sanwo-Olu and his team joined them.

Sanwo-Olu meets Wizkid at Tony Elumelu’s party. Credit: ademolaniran

Source: Twitter

A clip showed the Lagos state governor asking about Wizkid's welfare in Yoruba as they exchanged pleasantries.

Another clip showed Sanwo-Olu and Wizkid, who rocked white attire, posing for pictures.

Watch video as Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Wizkid meet at Tony Elumelu's All-White party below:

In related news, a man berated Wizkid for his habit of rocking singlets to events.

Reactions as Sanwo-Olu, Wizkid meets

Read some of the comments that trailed the video below:

doctor_brasco

"World best Machalla!!!"

samyofabuja1:

"Even governor Dey huzzle for pictures with wiz."

thandy_charcoal:

"Baba they beg for pictures."

otl.studios:

"Ah I need to seize your phone, you recorded a video of BIG WIZ…. I need to arrest your phone permanently!"

godspeecolumbus:

"Weti make me happy be say, he still put him town hands on their shoulders Omo BIGWIZ and Steeze."

wizkid_newfc:

"Singlet snapping."

_papatee01:

"They both work to the biggest to greet ,God make my own grace speak out massively oh lord."

tobiwestron:

"Use singlet snap with Governor."

aggy_baller101:

"Baba said Showapa Everybody loves @wizkidayo."

Wizkid splashes N1.5bn on car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid splashed over N1.5bn on a new McLaren 750s.

A viral video showed the singer driving the new whip with several men hailing him upon spotting him.

He was also sighted trying to alight from the car after reaching his destination.

"Na polanco season be dis.What a good way to end d year for him," a netizen wrote.

