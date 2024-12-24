A social media influencer has criticised Wizkid's fashion sense as the music star continues to enjoy his vacation in Nigeria

The influencer who knocked Wizkid for mostly stepping out in a white singlet also made a bold claim about how much it was worth

The influencer's comment about Wizkid's attire comes amid the music star's acquisition of a McLaren 750s

Nigerian international act Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid's outfit and fashion sense, has become a topic on social media X, formerly Twitter.

Wizkid recently spent over N1.5bn on McLaren 750s, which he has been using to paint Lagos red while test-driving in his simple attire. An X influencer, Drpenking, criticised his style and outfit, especially his habit of rocking a white singlet.

Man criticises Wizkid for wearing singlet. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Drpenking suggested that most people around Wizkid were not bold enough to tell him the truth about his attire.

"One day somebody will be bold enough to tell Wizkid that the N2500 white singlet is not fashion," the influencer wrote while sharing a video of the music star stepping out in Lagos.

See Drpenking's post below:

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid made a surprise appearance at Olamide's concert in Lagos. He was also seen wearing a white singlet to perform.

Reactions as man criticises Wizkid's outfit

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many of the singer's fans and supporters defended him.

CyberHawk__:

"It’s not 2500 sha but that especially because it’s white singlet is rubbish."

Kupa EmojiGuy::

"If rock highfashion singlet you won’t open your gutter stinky mouth to talk thrash."

_The_Richkid:

"Omo make he no go shock say the singlet no be 2500 o."

Emekaelenwoke:

"Nigeria is Microwave hot. If he so chooses to wear that, well, no crime."

XOXOLISO411:

"Na poor man the think of clothes."

PriestlyEjiga:

"Fashion is whatever we make of it. It is fashionable if he feels it is."

Chiefpriest dances to Wizkid's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's bestie, Cuabana Chiefpriest, was captured dancing happily during Wizkid's performance.

The Morayo hitmaker performed Ojuelegba as Chiefpriest lost himself in the groove, forgetting the viral beef between Davido and Wizkid.

"Davido will block him," a netizen wrote.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

