Actor and media personality Gideon Okeke has caused a stir on the internet by criticising his senior colleague Jim Iyke

He argued on his social media that he had encountered both genuine people and fake ones, including Jim Iyke

He criticised Jim Iyke, saying that the actor lacks acting skills and aspires to be a goldfish, triggering the reactions of netizens

Renowned actor Gideon Okeke has ignited controversy on the internet by harshly criticising his colleague Jim Iyke.

The movie star made disparaging remarks about Jim Iyke on his Instagram stories.

Gideon Okeke called out his colleague Jim Iyke. Credit: @gideonokeke, @jimiyke

Source: Instagram

He had called Jim Iyke a phoney who was illogical, but he did not disclose the reason behind his outburst.

The model made fun of the movie star's acting abilities, claiming that he would have pursued a better acting career if he had them.

Gideon Okeke also stated that Jim Iyke fakes everything, including his American accent, and that he considers him a small boy.

"I've met some really SOLID individuals. While I've also met some phoney-asss peeps Like that Jim Iyke Guy who wants to be a goldfish but has no

"Sense of character Small Boy To Me Small Boy If only Jim Iyke could ACT! He would have been an Actor.

But sorry …He's a phoney-asss kneegar Matter of Fact? He's a SMALL BOY TO ME FAKE AMERICAN ACCENT FAKE EVERYTHING Small Boy"

See his posts below:

Gideon Okeke listed things his colleague Jim Iyke cannot do. Credit: @gideonokeke.ng

Source: Instagram

Jim Iyke's fans come for Gideon Okeke

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

evacomedytv_:

"Jim iyke no dey do social media banter ooo no worry Gideon, he go find you come house soon."

instaplayboi:

"Jim iyke no be ur mate ooh em go come ur house whoop u like a baby, na black belt holder ooh.. Cho cho cho go carry u go hospital soon."

cynderline:

"I noticed dragging is one of the ways in which actors and actresses promote movies. Dear Gideon, what is the name of the movie you are promoting."

lucy_ng2:

"I don’t know what happened between them ,but I love the fact that he mentioned him with his full chest."

heyyyboo2024:

"Publicity stunt. He can’t even make it convincing enough."

Gideon Okeke crowns Zubby Michael “Biggest Nollywood Star"

The Nollywood star named his colleague Zubby Michael the biggest Nollywood celebrity.

On his Instagram account, where he made the declaration, he compared himself to Elizabeth, who knew what Mary was carrying.

He declared that God's expression resounds in various decibels and that submitting to God in praise requires humility.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng