Stan Alieke, the lawyer of singer Darlington Okoye aka Speed Darlington, has shared an exciting update as fans and supporters await his release from the Christmas celebration.

On Monday, December 23, Speed Darlington's lawyer revealed that the controversial singer, who had been in detention for weeks following his rearrest, had been granted bail.

"Akpi has been granted bail by the court," Stan Alieke wrote via his Instastory.

See screenshot of Speed Darlington's lawyer's post:

Recall that Speed Darlington's lawyer lamented that his client had been in police custody for days for defaming Burna Boy.

The lawyer also slammed Burna Boy for influencing Speed Darlington's extended stay in police custody despite singing against oppression.

In related news, Nigerians also berated Burna Boy for locking up Speed Darlington while he continued to hang out with American star Chloe Bailey.

Reactions as Speed Darlington is granted bail

Legit.ng captured some of the comments about Speed Darlington's possible release. Read the reactions below:

360shoemall_male:

"Go and sin no more.":

_iamsheila__:

"I bet u,akpi don compose full album for that cell derereng."

khennyjesus11:

"Make e sha calm down now.. no b Cho Cho Cho."

star_nwa_:

"Baby oil remix loading…."

trendconnekt:

"Open mouth waaa! They should have left him there for 600 years."

justme_chioma_:

"Akpi producer setting up the music studio. Testing microphone 🎙️ He go release full album this Xmas."

blessedaustin2022

"Christmas don set be that.

ejimachukwu_1:

"Akpi has been officially been bend by law."

What lawyer said about Speed Darlington

In other news via Legit.ng, Deji Adeyanju gave an update about the rapper.

Adeyanju blamed the police for Akpi's plight.

His post sparked a series of reactions among fans, who shared their view about the singer and Burna Boy's actions.

