UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, in a recent video, explained why secular artistes, including Davido, performed at his birthday

Tobi Adegboyega, who described Davido as a gospel artiste, also spoke about how the DMW boss insisted on performing

The UK-based cleric also spoke about his relationship with Zlatan Ibile, among others

Nigerian-UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega has remained in the news amid reports of his deportation. He recently explained why Davido, KCee, and others performed at his recent birthday party.

Recall that Adegboyega was criticized after videos showing Davido, KCee, and others performing at his birthday party emerged.

Pastor Tobi defends his association with secular artistes. Credit: tobiadegboyega/davido

Critics queried why he opted for secular artistes instead of gospel singers to perform at his birthday, considering his status as a clergyman.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega defends his actions

In a recent interview, the UK-based pastor explained that he is close to Davido and Zlatan Ibile, whom he described as gospel artists.

Pastor Tobi stated that he couldn't force gospel artistes to relate with him since they joined the bandwagon against him.

The clergyman also disclosed that Davido and every other artistes, who performed at his birthday didn't receive a dime.

Speaking about Zlatan Ibile, Adegboyega described the Zanku boss as a son to him, stating that his parents were recently at his home in the UK.

Watch video as Pastor Tobi Adegboyega calls Davido a gospel artiste below:

Reactions as Pastor Tobi speaks in video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

_godfather5050:

"Tobeski."

danieldgreatking:

"This guy is so confused."

freeskin_remedies:

"OBO no go minus take it or leave we spreading the good news and we don’t like who don’t like us. P.T RIDE ON. 30BG dey your back."

purest_meal:

"Why would any religion or anyone judge anyone? Davido dad’s wish is seeing him become a gospel artist one day. A man of God can associate with anyone! Have you heard the word”winning souls “? Okay…."

moe_sleek:

"This one would bend anything to favor his narrative awon Agba Gee."

Davido shares his father's vision

In a related news via Legit.ng, Davido disclosed his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, had a vision about him ending his career as a gospel artiste.

The DMW boss made the revelation known while speaking at his wedding to Chioma earlier this year.

Davido's comment in the viral video had stirred up comments from his fans.

