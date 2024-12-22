Global site navigation

Iyabo Ojo Bursts Exciting Dance Moves in Video, Floors Kaffy, Poco Lee, Others at Her 47th Birthday
Celebrities

by  Eniola Lasaki 2 min read
  • Nigerian movie star Iybao Ojo has been trending non-stop on social media following her recent all-white birthday party
  • A viral video of the actress dancing up a storm at her all-white party has surfaced on social media
  • The video generated a massive reaction from fans show had much to say about the self-acclaimed "Queen Mother"

It was such a fun sight to see Iyabo Ojo living it up at her all-white party, which was organized to celebrate her 47th birthday.

The mother-of-two had a star-studded party on Saturday, December 21, as many celebrities stormed her event.

Iyabo Ojo dances up s storm at her party.
Iyabo Ojo lives it up at her 47th birthday party. Credit: @iyaboojofespris
Tonto Dikeh, Oga Paulo, Vanessa Okoye, KCee, E-Money, and others graced the special occasion. Another clip from the event has surfaced, leaving many tongues wagging, as they have never seen Iyabo Ojo in such a light.

It was one in which the Nigerian movie star was seen dancing and bursting into all manner of never-seen-before moves at her party.

The crowd could not control their excitement as they kept cheering her on.

Watch the video here:

Iyabp Ojo's dance clip trends online

Read some thoughts below:

@olezzmusicphile_:

"How old is she again?? She moves well. ."

@chi_beke_chi:

"It’s her day let her dance however she wants."

@desire_wears_accessories:

"47yrs? Wow 😍 she is so full of energy 🙌🙌🙌❤️."

@girlie__vi:

"Let VDM not see this sha."

@home_ofsweetness:

"I was patiently waiting for this video to go viral."

@preciousstone__foods:

"I love her too much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@officialaol22:

"Oga Paul does not have the capacity to dominate mama ooo."

@fernanda__bae:

"This woman dey give me joy."

@yemi_mmy_:

"VDM is sad wherever he’s."

Iyabo Ojo's advice on fake life trends

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Alakada: Bad And Boujee, one of Toyin Abraham's masterpieces, premiered on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

One of the movie stars in attendance was Iyabo Ojo, whose red-carpet interview is now trending across social media.

She was asked about living a fake life, and her response was unexpected, which triggered comments from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng

