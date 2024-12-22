Iyabo Ojo Bursts Exciting Dance Moves in Video, Floors Kaffy, Poco Lee, Others at Her 47th Birthday
- Nigerian movie star Iybao Ojo has been trending non-stop on social media following her recent all-white birthday party
- A viral video of the actress dancing up a storm at her all-white party has surfaced on social media
- The video generated a massive reaction from fans show had much to say about the self-acclaimed "Queen Mother"
It was such a fun sight to see Iyabo Ojo living it up at her all-white party, which was organized to celebrate her 47th birthday.
The mother-of-two had a star-studded party on Saturday, December 21, as many celebrities stormed her event.
Tonto Dikeh, Oga Paulo, Vanessa Okoye, KCee, E-Money, and others graced the special occasion. Another clip from the event has surfaced, leaving many tongues wagging, as they have never seen Iyabo Ojo in such a light.
It was one in which the Nigerian movie star was seen dancing and bursting into all manner of never-seen-before moves at her party.
The crowd could not control their excitement as they kept cheering her on.
Watch the video here:
Iyabp Ojo's dance clip trends online
Read some thoughts below:
@olezzmusicphile_:
"How old is she again?? She moves well. ."
@chi_beke_chi:
"It’s her day let her dance however she wants."
@desire_wears_accessories:
"47yrs? Wow 😍 she is so full of energy 🙌🙌🙌❤️."
@girlie__vi:
"Let VDM not see this sha."
@home_ofsweetness:
"I was patiently waiting for this video to go viral."
@preciousstone__foods:
"I love her too much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
@officialaol22:
"Oga Paul does not have the capacity to dominate mama ooo."
@fernanda__bae:
"This woman dey give me joy."
@yemi_mmy_:
"VDM is sad wherever he’s."
Iyabo Ojo's advice on fake life trends
According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Alakada: Bad And Boujee, one of Toyin Abraham's masterpieces, premiered on Sunday, December 15, 2024.
One of the movie stars in attendance was Iyabo Ojo, whose red-carpet interview is now trending across social media.
She was asked about living a fake life, and her response was unexpected, which triggered comments from social media users.
