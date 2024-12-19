Nigerian veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo, widely known as RMD, has celebrated his lovely daughter as she becomes the latest graduate

The movie star's child bagged a degree from an American University, making her father proud and happy

RMD took to his social media page to celebrate his daughter's achievement, as fans also serenade her with love

Efemena, the daughter of one of Nigeria's top movie stars, Richard Mofe Damijo, has satisfied her father's expectations as she graduates from the prestigious American University of Towson.

The accomplished actor took to his official social media page to share the great news with his online family and colleagues.

RMD share a sweet post to celebrate his daughter's graduation. Credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

RMD posted about 5 pictures from the event to celebrate his beautiful daughter, who looks just like him. In his caption, he praised her for making him a proud father while expressing his happiness.

He wrote:

"My baby girl. Efemena, Adufe, Morayo, Titilayomi, my forever star, today we celebrate you! The world is yours to conquer, and I couldn’t be prouder to call you my daughter. Congratulations, my love you did it!"

See his post here:

Some Nigerian celebrities, such as Nancy Isime, AY Makun, and Efa Iwara, to mention a few, also joined in to share in the actor's joy.

Netizens celebrate RMD's daughter

Read some reactions below:

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Congratulationsssss🥳🥳❤️❤️❤️."

@_oyin_daa:

"OmG! I graduated today from Towson too! I heard that last name and knew it was tooo familiar! Congratulationsssss🎊🎊🎊."

@chymoh:

"It must be cool to have uncle RMD as Pops though. Congrats dear!!!!!!!!."

@beadsandu_plus:

"Congratulations to a shinning star 😍 This is just the beginning of more laurels dear 🔥 Go get them 👏😍."

@stephbusari:

"Congratulations to her! Blessed with brains and beauty ❤️."

@energytae:

"Congratulations, baby girl. We are super proud of you."

Waje celebrates daughter, brags about her

Legit.ng previously reported how Nigerian vocalist Waje celebrated her daughter, Emerald as she prepares to conquer the health industry.

The singer took to her official Instagram page, where she celebrated the success of her only daughter.

Waje's daughter reacted to her celebratory post about her and named her the best mother in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng