Videos from Iyabo Ojo's lavish white party for her 47th birthday in Lagos state have emerged on social media

Top celebrities from Tonto Dikeh, Tiwa Savage, E-Money, KCee, Femi Adebayo, among others, were spotted at the party

Fans were more delighted to see Tonto Dikeh celebrate Iyabo Ojo as they dropped funny remarks on how VDM would react

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo Okoye held a lavish all-white party on Saturday, December 21, to celebrate her 47th birthday.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo flooded her page with adorable pictures and gave herself a gift on her 47th birthday.

onto Dikeh, Tiwa Savage, KCee, E-Money at Iyabo Ojo's birthday party. Credit: iyaboojofespris/tiwasavage

Videos from Iyabo Ojo's birthday party have surfaced online. It was a star-studded event, with top entertainment celebrities gracing the event.

Movie stars Tonto Dikeh, Omoni Oboli, Toyin Abraham, and Seven Doors' star Femi Adebayo were spotted at the party. Singer KCee and his businessman brother E-Money also attended the event.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh attends party

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

mag_dallas_earrings_n_more:

"My love for KING T NO BE SMALL."

hairmarjesty_:

"Rich people are happy people."

yekinbahliqees:

"Queen mother Ni SE is good to be good."

honeydrop__:

"For her to come she really love her bcz tonto know Dey go party ohhh."

according_to_lucci:

"So he was right after all."

adedeji__oyinkanshola:

"Mehn!. See tonto God you are beautiful mama."

ashipablog:

"VDM is setting his ring light."

preetii_girlrock:

"Omo VDM and lizo dey here dey watch with another account."

Fans rate Iyabo Ojo's fashion

Legit.ng also recalls reporting the actress' love for designs which was noticed by her fans, who commended her.

Iyabo, who graced Femi Adebayo's movie Seven Doors premiere, rocked a red and blue attire that gave her a classy vibe.

Some of her fans also spoke about how she turns up at events, noting that the celebrity lifestyle was not easy.

Source: Legit.ng