An elderly woman has caused a serious frenzy on social media for brushing her teeth inside a loaded commercial bus

In a video, the unbothered woman was seen taking care of her teeth in the presence of other passengers on the bus

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it

A bizarre incident on a commercial bus has sparked massive reactions and comments from netizens on TikTok.

A video surfaced of an elderly woman brushing her teeth with gusto while seated on the bus, leaving fellow passengers aghast.

Woman seen brushing teeth on commercial bus Photo credit: @yhasminenuhunigali on TikTok, OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/ Getty Images.

Woman brushes teeth on public bus

The clip, which quickly went viral, was shared on TikTok by @yhasminenuhunigali, showing the woman diligently attending to her oral hygiene, seemingly oblivious to the commotion she was causing.

The woman's decision to engage in such an activity in a public setting raised eyebrows, with many speculating about her motivations.

Some theorised that she had purchased the toothbrush during a traffic jam and couldn't wait to use it, while others suggested she might have been running late and was trying to multitask.

The incident also sparked a discussion about personal boundaries and etiquette in public spaces.

While some found the woman's action comical, others deemed it inconsiderate and unhygienic.

Reactions as woman brushes on public bus

TikTok users couldn't help but wonder what prompted the woman to brush her teeth on the bus.

@Michy_Autos said:

"I can throw up I hate toothpaste smells."

@adizadawud reacted:

"Did you ask her if everything is okay."

@Morebless said:

"No.1 rule, don’t skip a video with kasongo sound."

@I’m Richard said:

"Next time she’s bringing abonaki for her joint pains."

@dfw.Nazeer said:

"I laughed until my blue iPhone 16 pro max, 256Gb wey I buy $2000, nearly fall."

@𝙢𝘼𝙮𝘼 said:

"In fact Ghana we have a lot of problems paaaa ooo ,waaa see someone’s mother hmmm."

@kasade360 said:

"I'm mate but i see things more than this oo if you say it what she will tell you err is like she is the one who bought the car."

@Ms_Botchway added:

"Been a while I used trotro and I did just last Tuesday. A man sitting by me coughed just once o and cleared his throat. I have been coughing since last week Wednesday till now. Hmmm. Let be careful."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares experience on public bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady narrated an encounter that happened to her on a public bus she boarded.

According to the young lady, she boarded the vehicle on her way back from work and almost ran out of breath, no thanks to a female passenger.

