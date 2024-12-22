Videos from Wizkid's surprise appearance at a concert in Lagos as he performs his hit song Kese are trending online

However, reports have emerged that Wizkid's phone was stolen during his performance stirring up reactions about the audacity

The Nigerian music star is reportedly set to give a huge sum to whoever could help find his stolen phone

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid was one of the artistes who performed at the Nativeland concert in Lagos on Saturday, December 21.

Wizkid, who made headlines with his performance at Oando's end-of-year party alongside Davido and Burna Boy, made a surprise appearance at the Nativeland concert, where he thrilled fun seekers with 'Kese,' a hit track off his sixth album, Morayo.

Wizkid offers money for stolen phone. Credit: wizkidayo.

Source: Instagram

Watch video from Wizkid's performance below:

Wizkid's phone stolen at Lagos show

However, the performance didn't end well for Wizkid as his phone was stolen at the event.

The singer is reportedly willing to give out N5 million, with an additional N2m from his disc jockey Tunez, to whoever finds the phone.

See the tweet about Wizkid's offer below:

In related news, many expressed concerns for Odumodu Blvck after the stage collapsed during his performance at the Nativeland concert.

Reactions as Wizkid phone gets stolen

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Obaji_007:

"Make the person wey collect am go delete his Twitter account 🥲😂😂."

ashimajubayilor:

"As e no dey give back to him fans, dem take am by force."

kill_monga_:

"Just fans showing their boss say dem don perfect wetin he dey teach dem..."

adexsami:

"may the person just go delete morayo from spotify."

douglassmary68:

"Lol this wizkid too mumu breeze wan blow am he loose guard phone."

PrinceA31644560:

"Na Basito I dey suspect."

Rvchwagon1:

"Dem don do their normal doings tiff gang next market."

Wizkid hosts Olamide, 2Baba, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Wizkid hosted Olamide, 2Baba, and Tems, among others, to a private dinner.

A video showed the moment he introduced Seyi Vibes to 2Baba.

Another clip showed Wizkid and 2Baba grooving to Olamide's hit song Durosoke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng