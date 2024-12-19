Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile recently took fans down memory lane on his 30th birthday celebration

The music star posted a photo of himself posing with the car he won during a music competition 10 years ago

Zlatan Ibile’s photo raised a series of reactions from netizens, with some of them asking questions about the car

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, is in the news over the photo he posted online on his 30th birthday.

The music star turned the milestone age on December 19, 2024, and to celebrate, he posted a photo of himself posing with the car he won 10 years ago at the age of 20.

A decade ago, Zlatan Ibile participated in and won the One Mic Talent music competition, and he was gifted with a small red KIA car.

Fans react as Zlatan Ibile poses with car he won 10 years ago as he turns 30. Photos: @zlatan_ibile, Zanku Records/ FB

On his birthday, the music star took fans down memory lane by posing with the vehicle as he wished himself more life.

See the photo below:

Reactions as Zlatan Ibile posts photo with car from 10 years ago

The photo of Zlatan Ibile with the old car from 10 years ago raised a series of comments from netizens. Some of them were in awe that the rapper still possessed the vehicle. Read their reactions below:

How Oritsefemi shopped at Zlatan Ibile's clothing store

In other news, Legit.ng reported that singer Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele visited ZTTW, Zlatan Ibile's fashion store, and bought some designer clothes.

The Double Wahala hitmaker shared a video with Zlatan Ibile at the store and noted that a rich man was nothing and just a poor man with money.

His decision to patronise Zlatan Ibile's store came days after fashion entrepreneur Tiamiu Kayode, aka Rahman Jago, called him out and accused him of wearing a fake version of his High-Fashion designer singlet.

