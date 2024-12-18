Tragedy stuck while Queen Naomi had her children party on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 in Ibadan

The former queen had conducted a Christmas party through her foundation, Women In Need Of Guidance and Support

During the event, a stampede took place and fans have reacted to the sad news and shared their views about it

A funfair conducted by Ooni of Ife's former wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola Ogunswusi, became tragic on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

The woman, who marked her son's 4th birthday weeks ago, had organised a children party at Islamic High School Bashorun Ibadan, Oyo state.

The mother of one was to feed about 50 children between ages 0–13 years across the state.

However, a stampede took place while the children were rushing to get gifts from the organisers.

It was reported that many children were injured, and a child allegedly died during the stampede.

Queen Naomi to give gifts to children

While speaking about the Christmas party to Agidigbo 88.7 FM, Ibadan, Queen Naomi stated that she was going to give sponsorship and other exciting gifts to the participants.

The queen, who recently reunited with the Ooni of Ife had also promised all parents whose children were to attend the party adequate security.

How fans reacted to news about Naomi

Reactions have trailed the sad about Queen Naomi's event. Here are some of the comments below:

@oluwaponmileoladeji274:

"Hmm, God understand everything."

@kateebunoluwa:

"That’s so unfortunate. That’s stampede. Everyone wants to see and have something to take home. Healing for the hospitalized and eternal rest to the departed. Amen."

@debbycanty0:

"May we not offer help and enter trouble."

@onaabayo_spiritual_store:

"Tell her to go and beg Ori Ade. God is not human."

@ricardoprinzz:

"bbcnewsyorubaYour caption said oku sun and the story you said o kere tan omode kan ku. Didn’t you know the meaning of the caption? So na only one pikin kpai, una come caption am like say na over 1K children kpai. This is not journalism."

