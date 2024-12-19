A video has captured when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met comic actor, Papa Ajasco at the airport

In the clip, BAT was standing some stones throw from the actor when he sighted him and asked him to come over

As expected, fans shared their observation about the two after their video surfaced online

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warmed hearts with his kind gesture towards veteran actor, Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco at the airport.

The president was at the presidential wing of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport when he met the comic actor, who was rumoured to be dead years ago.

In the viral clip, Tinubu called him over after he sighted him. He gave him a handshake and they both exchanged pleasantries before he proceeded to his destination.

Dancers welcome Tinubu

Also in the clip, some dancers wearing traditional attires were seen welcoming the president.

This is not the first time that a video of Papa Ajasco and Tinubu will be surfacing online. In 2023, a clip trended where Tinubu was shaking Papa Ajasco at the airport.

How fans reacted to Papa Ajasco's video

Reactions have trailed the picture of President Tinubu and Papa Ajasco. Here are some of the comments below:

@macburnertunes:

"Papa Ajasco and company made my childhood interesting. Tinubu is good a retaining relationship."

@haryorbami104:

"Na every eke market day dem dey jam."

@RzrRahmon:

"God abeg uplift me pass laidis, make my mama no dey dance stupid dance for politicians."

@royaltyuso:

"I’d greet my long time friend better than that tho."

@OluAkinosho:

"Jagaban is a true omo Eko sha. Never forget abete friends."

@Saint_3iii:

"Na every year them dey meet for MM2. You dey craze."

@_yusphat0034:

"lol I remember seeing papa ajasco and Jagaban in 1999/2000 at the palace during eyo festival."

