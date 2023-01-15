Original Papa Ajasco actor, Abiodun Ayoyinka, has taken to social media to clear the air after the death of his colleague, Femi Ogunrombi

The movie star’s photos started to make the rounds online after his Papa Ajasco replacement, Femi Ogunrombi passed on

Ayoyinka cleared the air on the death of his colleague and explained that while his colleague has passed, he is still very much alive

In the early hours of January 15, 2023, news made the rounds on the death of popular Papa Ajasco actor, Femi Ogunrombi.

However, it did not take long for photos of the original Papa Ajasco actor, Abiodun Ayoyinka, to spread online as the person who lost his life.

The late Ogunrombi served as a replacement at one point for the role of the original Papa Ajasco actor, Abiodun Ayoyinka, hence the mix up.

First Papa Ajasco star Abiodun Ayoyinka clears the air on death claims. Photos: @igalaman, @idofoi

Source: Twitter

In a new development, the first Papa Ajasco star, Ayoyinka, took to social media to set the record straight about claims of his death.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a video making the rounds online, the movie star made it clear that he is still alive and he also thanked his many fans for showing their concern.

He said:

“My name is Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco. I am not dead, I am still alive and thank you very much my fans out there for your concern, I really appreciate you people.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as original Papa Ajasco star Abiodun Ayoyinka says he is not dead

After Ayoyinka cleared the air on his supposed death, the video raised some reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

officialkingabdul_:

"Well then RIP Papa Ajasco the 2nd."

v0ltage01:

"Yeah this is actually the one I had in my head."

bolanle_mab:

"Ehn ehn I was saying the man doesn’t look like the papa Ajasco that we all know."

mczeph:

"It’s the other one that took the role at a time that passed."

ola__real:

"Na the original papa Ajasco be this "

ennessyyy:

"I thought as much there’s 2"

poshybeeiyawogovernorstateyin:

"Thanks for being part of our childhood memories sir ❤️"

Nollywood's Delroy Norman dies at 31

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that fans and supporters of young Nollywood actor, Delroy Norman, were left in shock after learning of his demise.

A close friend of the movie star shared the actor's obituary on social media and mourned his passing.

"Delroy please you need to respond to my message on WhatsApp... tell me this is a rumour... please dear! Please .. I'm not accepting this," an IG user wrote.

Source: Legit.ng