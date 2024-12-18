A Nigerian man has expressed gratitude to his parents, who sacrificed a lot of personal comfort to send him abroad

The man said his parents have been saving money to send him abroad from when he was young, and they succeeded

They sponsored him to the UK, where he went to study for his master's degree after his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

A Nigerian man said he is grateful to his parents, who sacrificed a lot to secure a good future for him.

Jimi, who is currently 24 years old, relocated to the UK in 2023 with the help of his parents.

A man's parents save up and send him abroad.

Jimi said his parents made the decision to save up and send him abroad for his master's degree.

After his NYSC, he was able to relocate to the UK to study, and he now lives in Cardiff.

He told Zikoko in an interview:

"Relocation has always been in the plan for me. My parents have always had it in mind that I’d move for my master’s after NYSC. I found out some years back that they had been saving up for it since I was young. It was a huge sacrifice, and I’m really grateful for that.

"I’ve always been indifferent about relocation, but I wouldn’t say my parents made that decision for me–I wanted to be in a place where I’d be able to succeed without feeling like the system was working against me, so when the opportunity came, I was like, “Why not?” Plus, it wasn’t like my life in Nigeria was anything spectacular. It was regular– I worked in an advertising agency and went out with friends from work every Friday. That pretty much sums up everything I was up to in Nigeria."

Jimi said when he got his visa, his parents didn't allow him to mention it to people for fear of "village people".

He said he is eager to apply for a post-graduate work visa so as to live permanently in the UK.

