Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha Akide, aka Tacha, has reacted to men on X who are describing her as a call girl.

According to Tacha, X is a great equalizer because men who can't even hold eye contact with her are on the platform giving hot takes about her.

She laughed and noted that if not for call girls, the low-testosterone guys won't be having any bedroom activities with ladies. Tacha asked the men to be honest about it.

In another tweet, the former reality star, also an On-Air-Personality who relocated to the United Kingdom recently, said her aim was not to broke-shame guys. Besides, she said that some of the men are so empty that all they can offer is money.

The attack on Tacha was linked to her comment on Spill with Phyna, a podcast where she said that ladies should be unfaithful in relationships till their boyfriends propose to them.

@espeezeal:

"Nobody ridicules OS like fellow OS. “Ashawo na ashawo no matter what you drive” ~MI abaga."

@SimoncoleB:

"Tacha, we fit contribute money make you rest or not talk for a few months. Nigerians got other things like inflation and Christmas to worry about."

@IKNUNU:

"And the only thing you have to offer na ur smelly Toto na fuu."

@BasedNaijaBoy:

"And the only thing you can offer is body odour."

@claysmallz:

"If no be about money, then wetin come make you been dey disgrace your family online, ehn former OS."

Tacha blasts people saying men bankroll her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tacha has always made it known that everything she has acquired has been by sheer hard work and not from men.

In a video, the reality star dragged Nigerians who have been spreading rumours about how she cannot afford her lifestyle.

Tacha revealed her source of livelihood and also talked about how well she is being treated and received outside the country.

