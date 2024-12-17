Popular TikTok user Oloba Salo has showed scars from his gunshot incident and that he shot in the stomach

Salo credited God for his survival, saying he could have ended up with a permanent disability like his friend Jigan.

Yoruba actor Jigan expressed shock seeing the scars felt emotional and offered support to the Oloba Salo

Popular TikTok user Ojesanmi Afeez, mostly referred to as Oloba Salo, has come online again after the news of him being shot went viral.

In a recent conversation on TikTok with Yoruba movie actor Abiola Kazeem also known as Jigan, Salo decried the gunshot incident.

In the video, the TikTok user showed Jigan the scars from the gunshot and explained how much it had affected him.

Oloba Salo added that he was shot in the stomach by his attackers who had meant to deal with him mercilessly.

He said it took the grace of God for him to survive the incident and not become like Jigan. Although, he has started the use of crushes as a means of support to walk.

Oloba Salo said:

I was also shot in my stomach. It was not taken lightly with me. It’s God who said I should not become as you are but I am already using crushes now. Anyways, I may become as you are. If I become as you are, it’s still not bad. What matters is I should walk.

I should walk like you is what I desire at the moment. It seems my own leg is still straight but I don’t know if I will support it with my hands to walk.

In his response, Jigan said he was not aware of how bad it was. He however jokingly welcome Oloba Salo to his club, saying he has gotten a partner who they would both walk the same way.

Jigan said:

I don’t know if it is this much. They want to turn you into how I look. I wouldn’t be the only one walking in this position then. Don’t stress yourself if you can’t stand up yet. I am happy that will be together and not the only one walking like this. Sorry. Welcome to the club.

See the video here:

Oloba Salo calls on police to probe incident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oloba Salo had went on social media to call the attention of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to the gunshot incident.

He further urged the NPF to probe the incident, find the culprits and make them face the law for their actions.

Oloba Salo explained that that he almost lost his life to the incident.

