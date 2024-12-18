Nigerian singer Portable is back in the news over his controversial relationships with women in his life

Just recently, the music star disclosed that he usually uses black magic to tie down his women before freeing them

Portable revealed this during a chat with Daddy Freeze, and the viral video raised reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has opened up about tying down his women with jazz, also known as black magic.

Just recently, the Zazu star who fell out with one of his girlfriends, Queen Dami, was on an Instagram live show with media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, when he opened up about it.

According to Portable, he can’t just sleep with any woman because he is a Babalawo, aka jazz man. The singer went on to recount how he used black magic to tie down one of his women.

Fans react to video of Portable saying he uses jazz on women.

The Tony Montana crooner explained that a friend introduced him to a female fan who later became his lover. He added that he collected her phone and went through it, which led him to discover the people she had slept with.

Portable said he tied down the lady with black magic and only let her go when he was no longer interested. The singer bragged that she would still have been with him if he continued to hold her down.

In his words:

“Na woman dey make man para! As we met, normally I collected her phone. I cannot climb a woman without searching, I am a king, a babalawo, I have Ifa, I don’t climb women anyhow. The time wey she say she wan meet me, e get one of my friends, Don Rhymes, he’s also a musician, they both went to school in Ibadan. When she said she wanted to meet Zazu, that one come meet me for Odogwu bar to tell me about it and I told him to send her pictures and bring her. She was a normal fan who became a lover. She told me she wants me to be real with her. I collected her phone and I can’t even disclose the secrets I saw because Nigeria will spoil. I saw the different musicians sleeping with her, roadside men sleeping with her, so I told her not to worry, that if she fears nobody, she will fear me. I used jazz on her. It was until I said I was no longer interested that she was able to leave, If I talk say I still wan do, she no fit go o, I used jazz and everything to hold her down.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable admits using black magic on women

Portable’s disclosure about using black magic on his women was met with interesting takes from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Queenlizzie said the country is spoiled:

Young Coolest said Portable has done a lot of bad things:

Gemedia called it wahala pro max:

Portable spends time with Queen Dami

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported Portable's lovey-dovey moments with Queen Dami before they fell apart.

In one of their love-up clips, Dami and the singer were seen having fun together. Dami also blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

