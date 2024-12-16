TikTok superstar Peller has ignored his lover Jarvis’ statement about their recent engagement to fix their wedding date

Legit.ng previously reported that the AI content creator claimed that her man gave a promise ring and not an engagement, as many believed

The Skit maker, in reaction to Jarvis’ denial, shared more information about the wedding and celebrities who would be attending

Skit maker Hamzat Habeeb, aka Peller, has shown seriousness towards marrying his lover Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also known as Jarvis, who denied being engaged to him.

Legit.ng had reported that Jarvis had reacted to the viral engagement between her and Peller. She called it promise engagement.

Peller listed celebs that would grace his wedding. Credit: @peller089, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Responding to her utterance, Peller blasted her and asked if something was wrong with her head.

Peller fixes wedding date

In a show of chivalry, the TikTok streamer revealed that his pre-wedding pictures will be out by January and that his wedding ceremony to Jarvis will take place by February.

Peller further noted that his wedding will be lavish, and top celebrities like Wizkid, Davido, and Lil Kesh will attend.

Watch him speak below:

Fans react to Peller’s wedding date

Legit.ng compiled the fractions below:

_feyi01:

"The Wizkid will come makes me laugh so much."

gbenga_dc_:

"Wait ooo, dis boy no get elder brother wey dey advise ham? This boy no sabi body language sha. Last night, Jarvis talk say nah promise ring 😭😂😂 I like dis boy but him own go pass BadBoi Jago."

don_pinnacle:

"Wizkid no heavy for ur mouth."

akingboyejoshua02:

"Davido fit unfollow u as u mention wizkid."

iamomolele042:

"Marriage is not something u wake up to do overnight, it’s a life time something, small fame e dey hurry for life."

sir.kobi:

"All d rest can come ...but wizkid ..mouth sealed."

alanu_toorich:

"Ask juju how far😂 na to just wake up plan wedding with TikTok lion😂😭 the girl say na promise ring😹 we all Dey alive Inshallah."

darhray_concept:

"He needs someone to guide him in making life decisions. LIFE WILL GIVE YOU A TEST BEFORE REVEALING THE LESSONS TO YOU. How can you be entering a trap that is so obvious."

Peller and Jarvis land in Davido's house

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker, his lover, and Jo Blaq finally made it to Davido's house for TikTok live session.

The three friends were seen outside the building discussing their visit to the singer's apartment.

At a point, Peller teased Jarvis about her presence and she said she was there to see Davido's wife, Chioma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng