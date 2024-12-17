Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently updated fans about her vacation abroad with her mother, Rita

The young movie star posted a series of photos of herself with her mother exploring the foreign city

Several social media users had things to say about Regina Daniels and her mother having a good time overseas

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is back in the news over her foreign trip with her movie star and politician mother, Rita Daniels.

Just recently, the billionaire’s wife took to her official Instagram page to update fans about her vacation with her mother abroad.

Fans react as Regina Daniels and mother visit Universal studios. Photos: @regina.daniels

Regina Daniels posted a series of snaps with her mum at the Universal Studios. Other snaps also showed them mingling with British actors Adrian Holmes and Caroline Chikezie.

In the photo's caption, Ned Nwoko’s last wife gushed over her mum being her handy travel partner. She wrote:

“I’ve got the best luxury handbag 😁 #mymamamynumber1 ❤️”.

See their vacation photos below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels and mum’s vacation photos

Shortly after Regina Daniels posted photos of herself with her mother on their foreign trip, netizens reacted by gushing over them. Read some of their comments below:

Benny_unusual28:

“Looking good as always 😍.”

sweezzy1':

“Universal babes 😍.”

giftbright97:

“you' look beautiful.”

Greatful_ama:

“Nneamaka❤️❤️”

Amuzudeladem:

“Your mummy is your angel on earth, and I love the way she's always around you,giving you guidance and keeping you company. The best 😍.”

ikebest__:

“See as person wife fine ❤️”

Casie__snow:

“Chop life gang 🙌.”

Casie__snow:

“You're a great example to others 😍.”

queenlaitfha22387:

“dream of every parent to see their children greater than them.”

Regina Daniels and co-wife unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani, no longer follow each other on Instagram.

According to blogger Cutie Juls, the two women, who are married to Senator Ned Nwoke, are no longer friends on the social networking app. Checks by Legit.ng also revealed that Daniels, who recently marked her wedding anniversary, no longer follows Laila on the app.

However, the reasons for their actions are known, except that fans speculate that the two are no longer on good terms.

Source: Legit.ng