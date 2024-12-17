VDM has reacted after the Inspector General of police stated that officers should stop checking phones and arresting the youths

In a video shared by the critic, he stated the reason such will not happen in Nigeria and what can be done about it

The TikToker noted that he was aware the IG will see his video and took time to expatiate on all his points

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to a plan shared by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The IG of the police had disclosed that police will no longer stop youths and search their phones.

VDM advised Police IG. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@npf_nccc

Source: Instagram

It was also disclosed by the IG that police will no longer arrest the youths unnecessarily while they are commuting.

Reacting to the plan, the activist, who recently dragged Ashmusy disclosed that all that the IG said were not visible. And that his words does not hold water.

According to him, while he was returning from Panti, he saw the deplorable stated police barrack was in.

He claimed that many officers were living like 'animals' in the barrack, and they rely on what they make at road checks to survive.

VDM shares what police officer told him

In the recording, the TikToker shared his encounter with some police men in Lagos state. He mentioned that some officers of the law stopped him on the road and stated that they had been looking for him.

The activist explained that they begged him to speak on their behalf because of what they were passing through.

VDM stated that most of the police retirees have not been paid their pensions. He further explained that most officers can never leave the road because they just have to survive.

VDM shares what IG must do

Giving his two cents to the IG, the activist, who sent a message to prominent Nigerians months ago, suggested that the police force should be restructured.

VDM also added that police salaries should be increased, and the barracks should be renovated. He advised Nigerians to advocate for a better life for police officers.

VDM issued a warning to the IG and said that if he does not act fast, he will also fail like his predecessors.

See the video here:

VDM regains freedom from detention

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had finally regained his freedom a day after he was re-detained in prison, after spending four weeks in detention.

In a viral video online, the activist was seen in the company of friends, who were celebrating the good news about his release.

Singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut also took to social media to announce the good news, as he welcomed him back from prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng