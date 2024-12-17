Singer Portable has replied naysayers, who have questioned his love life and what his women saw in him before falling for him

After the video of his feud with Queen Dami went viral, many questioned the calibre of women he has in his harem

In a new video made by the singer, he sent them all to the gallows and dared them to show off the people in their lives

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has finally reacted to the criticism that has been trailing his love life.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had called out his ex-lover, Queen Dami, who was late Alaafin of Oyo's widow.

In a new video sighted online, the music star sent his haters to the gallows. He disclosed that people have been asking what women saw in him before dating him.

He mentioned that they saw glory in him, which was why many are still falling in love with him. He unleashed curses on his critics and said that most of them cannot feed themselves, not to talk of feeding five women at once.

Portable dares critics

The Zeh Nation boss dared naysayers to show their lovers. He disclosed that a lot of online in-laws have been giving birth, but they have never been proud of showcasing their husbands.

He also claimed that some of his critics give their daughters to thieves, yet they were lashing out at someone, who was working hard to feed his family.

His video came a few days after the likes of media personality, Patrick Doyle, threw a shade at Portable over his drama with Queen Dami.

Doyle called the Zazu crooner and his former lover, Queen Dami goats. He noted that it was goats of the same feather that flocks together.

See the video here:

Queen Dami gives hint about leaving Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Queen Dami had shared a post and gave her fans a clue that she was walking out of her relationship with Portable.

The singer had dragged her and accused her of going on TikTok in the middle of the night. He rained insults on her in a viral video online.

In her post, Queen Dami disclosed that she was tired of the embarrassment and added that she was done, prompting her fans to react.

Source: Legit.ng