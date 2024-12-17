A video showcasing Victor Osimhen's new face mask made with diamonds and gold was recently shared online

The video spurred reactions from music star Davido, dancer Poco Lee, among other Nigerian celebrities

Osimhen's face mask was designed in the same pattern as the one he wears while playing football on the pitch

Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen has joined celebrities known for spending big on pendants.

Recently, a video was shared online showing the Super Eagles star's new mask pendant, similar to his signature mask, which he wears during football games.

Davido reshares video of Victor Osimhen's new pendant.

Source: Instagram

According to the jeweler, Osimhen's mask pendant was fancy diamonds and rose gold.

A caption to the video read,

"Big mask pendant for my brother @victorosimhen9 to match his mask on the field over 275 CTS in emeralds Baguette to match the carbon fiber on the mask together with rounds and pears and marquise fance diamonds! 1 kilo in rose gold."

Watch the video showing Victor Osimhen's mask pendant

Davido, Poco Lee, otehrs react

The DMW label boss, known for his love for jewellery, reshared the video on his Instastory and dropped a comment as he simply wrote 'para.'

Read other reactions below:

poco_lee:

"Too hard."

guykcee:

"Congratulate your brother and teammate lookman c’mon."

resul_usa:

"We love you so much. You're great, but keep pressuring them to pass the ball to you more. Because they're not passing the ball to you."

chukwukaimmanuel:

"2025 a year for golden opportunities."

diplomaticjaykay:

"That’s massive baby in egungun voice."

officiqlballyauto:

"Bro pls wish our brother @molalookman congratulation I have been checking since."

mend.i58:

"Bro focus on improving yourself not buying liability."

vefa_yazici:

"King, you will make this team champion this year. If you are a little better in the last innings, you are a great striker like Cardi. Lion."

Davido joins Chris Brown on stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido joined the US star on stage during his show in South Africa.

A video showed how South African fun seekers reacted after Davido came on the stage.

Reacting to the video, a netizen said,

"Omo Davido too carry weight o. He is who he says he is. Greatness."

