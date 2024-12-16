Nigerian singer Wizkid’s fanbase has taken to social media to celebrate after an announcement by the Guinness World Record

GWR disclosed that one of the Grammy-winning musician’s song was the first to break a record on Spotify

The news was met with great celebration on social media from Wizkid’s fans as they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is making headlines after the Guinness World Record announced his musical achievement.

A post was recently shared on the Guinness World Record’s official X page as they revealed the record that Drake’s song with Wizkid and Kyla broke.

It was disclosed that the hit track One Dance was the first song to reach one billion music streams on the popular music platform Spotify in 2016.

They wrote:

“The first song to reach one billion streams on Spotify was One Dance by Drake, Wizkid and Kyla #OTD in 2016.”

See the tweet below:

Wizkid FC reacts to Guinness World Record’s announcement

The announcement by the Guinness World Record spread on the Nigerian social media space and got many netizens excited, particularly Wizkid’s fans. Read some of their comments below:

This tweep called Wizkid the GOAT:

This tweep called Wiz the biggest in the game:

Oluwanifemi called Wiz a record breaker:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

thee_fragrancehub:

“Nobody’s mate🔥.”

theconsulatevip:

“For me wiz is the greatest of all time . No 🧢.”

tundex969:

“Dem no dey pay to learn lesson.”

Ace_dior101:

“Celeb to other Celebrities, Leader to other Leaders! Big Wiz 🦅.”

Zucchy_nedu:

“Once dem mention wizkid, boooom comparison with Davido and burna boy... Is it a curse to just focus on the subject??”

Mrucee_official:

“That song mad sha, sweet song normally 👌 🔥”

Real.susylicious:

“Wizkid will forever be greater than Davido.”

official_barbiecue:

“And one frog talk say “dem no Dey hear wizkid Gbedu again” 😂😂😂😂😂”

kelvin_krtz:

“Real talk - We were all Wizkid FC in 2010s until longer throat and eye service for gi'veaway took some people to the other side.”

Frank_keks:

“Don’t play.”

1759nobody:

“And they’ll think it’s the WizKid effect 😂 How much was Wiz Kid known as at 2016??”

justisraelwill_:

“FC go dey happy as them see this tweet now😂😂.”

Omo.chovwe:

“Tunde no go see this one post ooo 😂😂.”

princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

“OBO is still the biggest ❤️”

Favvieyyoga:

“Drake is the owner of this song na.😏.”

girly.kim2:

“Some people fav never even enter top 50 before🐸😂”

_francis.xo:

“The first Nigerian song to reach one billion streams on Spotify is Rema's Calm Down.”

Wizkid reacts to video of his father walking in rain

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Wizkid spoke up on the viral video of his father, Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, walking on the streets.

Just recently, a video of the old man walking tiredly under the rain had gone viral and resurfaced amid Wizkid's fight with Davido.

The Star Boy reacted to the clip by explaining the situation, and netizens dropped their hot takes.

