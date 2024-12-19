Ademola Lookman continues to have the fun of his life with the precious CAF Player of the Year trophy

The Nigerian international has recreated an iconic Lionel Messi picture with the prestigious gong

The reigning African king shared a photo of himself waking up beside the award right inside a private jet

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has recreated the famous Lionel Messi picture with his CAF Player of the Year trophy.

The Super Eagles star was named the best player on the continent in a ceremony held in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday night, December 16.

Lookman edged four other players, including Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra and Ronwen Williams, to the ultimate prize.

Ademola Lookman recreates Lionel Messi's iconic picture. Photo: molalookman.

ESPN reports that the 27-year-old rocked the traditional Yoruba attire 'Agbada' to, the event which he attended alongside family members, including his father and mother.

He shared a picture of himself lying beside the gong, recreating what Lionel Messi did with the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Recall that in 2022, Argentina edged France in a penalty shootout to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Barcelona legend later shared a picture of him waking up beside the prestigious gong. Lookman's latest photo has gotten his followers buzzing.

pro__mixx said:

"Bro Recreating Messi doings after Messi won the World Cup."

o_emmy._ added:

"Looku Man. I knew one day you would make us proud."

taiwopetersofficial posited:

"You are going to win it again next year, so far no player is close to you in performances but AFCON 2025 will play a major role for next winner, but so far you are winning it again next year."

thisverycaleb trolled Ghana:

"Osimhen handed over this award to Lookman. Back to Back Nigerian thing. Meanwhile, Ghana did not qualify for AFCON. Life is cruel."

Expert speaks on Hakimi's situation

Legit.ng earlier reported that French reporter Herve Penot shared details of why Hakimi missed out on the CAF Award.

The football expert emphasised that the Moroccan international did not enjoy success at the AFCON tournament.

Penot also highlighted the player's key penalty miss in the Round of 16.

