Ademola Lookman was deservedly crowned the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year in Morocco on December 16

He missed Atalanta’s 6-1 thumping of lower league side Cesena on Wednesday, two days after his victory

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has shared his thoughts on Lookman's crowning moment as Africa's Best

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has shared his thoughts after Ademola Lookman was crowned as the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year at the ceremony in Morocco.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had the honour of announcing Lookman as the best player in Africa, beating competition from Achraf Hakimi, Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy and Ronwen Williams.

Gian Piero Gasperini bowed before the Atalanta fans after the 6-1 Coppa Italia win over Cesena. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

The award rewarded the Nigerian star's exploits for Atalanta last season, scoring a hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final and reaching the AFCON 2023 final with the Super Eagles.

Gasperini speaks on Lookman's win

Atalanta beat Cesena 6-1 in the Coppa Italia round of 16 match, which Lookman missed because he was excused to celebrate being named African Footballer of the Year.

Speaking to Sports Mediaset before the match, Gasperini spoke about the claims that he was responsible for the upward turn in Lookman's career, culminating in his triumph.

“For many years, the objective for Atalanta was to improve players and see them go to greater heights,” he said.

“It’s not my credit; it goes to everyone at Atalanta who help the players to grow, and of course the credit goes to the players themselves. They have what it takes, we just help them to bring that out.”

The former Premier League star appeared to agree with his manager after admitting to Flashscore that Atalanta's atmosphere was a catalyst to his success.

Lookman's market value surges

Legit.ng reported that Lookman's market value surged days after he was named the African Footballer of the Year at Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco.

His value on Transfermarkt increased by €15 million, putting him in the top 10 on the list of Serie A players and third most valuable African player behind Osimhen and Hakimi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng