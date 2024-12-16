Toyosi, wife o actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, has reacted to criticism of her 7th year wedding anniversary which was shared on social media

The couple had done a question and answer session to commemorate their wedding anniversary a few days ago

However, the questions they asked each other didn't go down well with some people, who shared their views about it

Media personality Toyosi Etim-Effiong has reacted after naysayers criticised the way she and her husband marked their wedding anniversary.

Legit.ng had reported that Toyosi and her actor husband had marked their wedding anniversary. They had a question and session, which many didn't like.

The mother of three had an interview with Legit.ng where she spoke about her marriage.

Toyosi shares how feels to be married

Toyosi Etim-Effiong has stated that marriage is a good and beautiful thing as she marked her 7th wedding anniversary. She also disclosed that her wedding anniversary felt so special to her.

“It feels great to be married. Seven is a magic number. It feels good and beautiful and special to me. I thank God for how far we have come. The journey has been a great one."

God has kept my marriage -Toyosi

When asked what has kept her marriage for seven years. The mother of three said that it can only be God. She appreciated him for his sustenance over the years.

"Christ is our firm foundation. Our marriage is built on him alone. He is one that has been keeping it over the years."

Toyosi shares why they did questions, answer

Speaking on the reason for doing a question and answer session on their wedding anniversary. Toyosi said that it was just a game they decided to re-enact.

“It was a game that we had done in the past before we got married. We just decided to re-enact it again. And a lot of people have reacted and given us postive feed back about it."

We cope by God's grace - Toyosi gushes

The public relations expert shared how she has been able to cope with the nature of her husband's career as an actor.

According to her, Christ is the foundation of her marriage so, by God's grace, nothing can shake it because it has been deeply rooted in him.

“Christ, the foundation of my marriage. It is solidly built on it, and God has been holding it from any form of storm right from the beginning."

Toyosi carpets haters

When asked how it felt that a lot of people reacted negatively to their video, the woman, who became a mother in 2024 said she was focused on the positive ones.

“I didn't see them. All my focus was on the positive feed back. A lot of people had good things to say about it as well. So why I will look at the negativity."

Trust in God - Toyosi advises couples

Sharing her two cents to couples and people looking at venturing into marriage. The woman, who loves blushing over husband, re-emphasised that God is the firm foundation that anyone can lean on.

“Trust in God. Like I said before that God is my firm foundation, everyone should make him their sure foundation. He only can keep a marriage strong and weather the storm at any point in time."

Toyosi speaks about insecurity in her marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that wife of Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim Effiong, who loves speaking about her marriage, shared her fear about her union.

The media personality was a guest of Pulse Tosin on Terms and Condition podcast, where she spoke about her actor husband.

According to her, some fans of her husband saw her at a hospital while they were having a private session, and they embarrassed her.

