A Nigerian woman who relocated to the United Kingdom years ago has shared her excitement and fulfilment about her decision

In a video, she recounted how she insisted on her decision to leave Nigeria despite being advised by people not to relocate abroad

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom has shared her inspiring story, revealing the rewards of taking a leap of faith.

In a video, she reflected on her life-changing decision to leave Nigeria despite initial doubts and criticisms.

UK-based woman shares advice to netizens Photo credit: @victorysmithomoyine/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman recounts challenge of relocating abroad

The woman, @victorysmithomoyine, recounted how she overcame hesitation and pursued her dream of studying abroad.

With a successful career as a realtor in Lagos years ago, she had seemingly achieved it all for her age. However, she yearned for more.

Her brother and others questioned her decision, citing concerns about the rumoured difficulty in finding a husband in the United Kingdom.

Undeterred, she persevered and enrolled at the University of Hull but her journey was not without challenges.

She faced difficulties adjusting to her new life and experienced moments of despair. Nevertheless, her determination prevailed.

Three years on, she has earned a Master's degree in law, built a happy marriage, and increased her wealth.

In her words:

"Three years ago, precisely around April, May 2021, a friend of mine wanted to go abroad and she had a japa dream. She applied for admission in multiple schools and somehow she also helped me apply.

"I woke up from sleep one afternoon with an admission offer from the university of Hull. I had everything going for myself. I had cars. Over five cars. I had my life going for me. Top selling realtor in Lagos. I had money. I was driving UBER.

"I had a boyfriend who was not in the UK but had a visa to study in the UK. It was hard for me to make a decision. My brother told me there's no husband I'm the UK. People kept asking me what I wanted to do abroad. You've made it already. One day I woke up and told my brother I was leaving. It sounded like a joke.

"I paid my school fees and three years down the line, I'm in the UK. I'm married. Mind you, I'm not married to my abroad boyfriend o. I'm happily married to my husband. I have Masters in law. I'm not there yet, but I'm richer than I was three years ago. I'm richer in foreign currency. Don't let anybody deceive you. Carry that your bag dey come abroad if you can afford it. When I came to UK it was not easy o. There were days I cried but now I am glad I did. If I had to choose I will still choose to sell my properties and come to UK. UK sweet die."

Reactions as UK-based woman shares inspiring story

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Memelicious said:

"Them go just come then expect miracle for just 1 year, una calm down these things takes time, just be consistent. UK sweet die."

@Jane yemi said:

"I have plans to come study in the UK too but too expensive so I opted for another country although not for schooling anymore. My own na to just japa. Pls ma do u know about South America?"

@The_cholex said:

"My sister you are right, comfortable ke, I have researched almost every schools but in Europe and England even North America dey but you know, I can not afford them, I want to fight against this."

@RÛKKIĖ stated:

"The risk i didn’t take 3 years ago de hunt me till today!!! Thanks to useless and a manipulative friend that wanted to crumble my life!"

@Favytoker said:

"I'll be 27 in 2days time and I'm currently a 3rd year PhD student in Nigeria. but to be honest this strong feeling of leaving the country is just there let me just finish this program. I'm relocating."

@That Akwa Ibom babe added:

"This advise is for single people, people without kids, nor try am with kids o plan yourself well if not body go tell u."

Watch the video below:

Woman speaks after relocating abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady left Nigeria two months ago and relocated to the UK for a better living.

She opened up about her experience of living in the UK and how she overcame the challenges and doubts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng