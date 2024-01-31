Nigerian actress Lilly Afegbai recently seemed to have come to the reality of what it feels like to be above 30 as a lady

In a clip posted online, Afegbai spoke about life as an above 30-year-old lady in school studying for her masters

She also tendered an apology to all of her aunties she used to abuse when she was younger, who were unmarried after turning 30

Nollywood movie star Lilly Afegbai recently got people talking online with a clip of her apologising to her aunties and older friends who were still unmarried when they turned 30.

The actress recently turned 32 and is currently studying for an undergraduate degree in the UK.

Nollywood actress Lily Afegbai stirs emotions online with apology for baddies. Photo credit: @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

In the trending video shared on her page, Lilly Afegbai was heard apologising to aunties for abusing them in the past for not being married after turning 30.

Afegbai noted that she now understands and regrets using her words to hurt them. In her post, she begged Nigerians to respect and treat unmarried 30-plus women better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lilly Afegbayi reveals she's doing her B.sc in UK

The Nollywood actress also revealed in the viral clip that she is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in the UK.

Afegbayi lamented that she is the oldest person in her class, and because of that, she gets treated differently.

Watch an excerpt of the Akanchawa series below:

See how netizens reacted to Lily Afegbai's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Lily Afegbai's video:

@wf_jamesbrown:

"Yes, it can be frustrating sometimes."

@lady_jahdora:

"The question I used to ask my old aunties then is “what were you doing in your twenties that you did not see husband ” look at my life now."

@__the_irene_:

"Baddie speak bini for them too, make them confuse."

@iamprincess_sindy:

"I can never miss akanchawa gist for anything."

@angela_omho:

"Use Benin language tell them word them no go understand."

@favvys_cake_:

"Na because of you oil cost for market so. Ororo Baddie."

@_kehindebankole:

"Proudly giddem your Nigerian accent, nor fall my hand."

@iamdjbbb:

"Akanchawa Baddie talk say her brain don dey slow Mix all the accents, if them no understand, na them sabi."

@sweetboy_solo:

"This old age matter ehn well, I go lock up sha."

@mss_bint_:

"Lily I dey meeting no make me laugh make dem No pursue me."

Lily Afegbai laments spending N400k on food at a Lagos Restaurant

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Lilian Afegbai recently reacted in a viral after she went on a date with her female friends at a Lagos restaurant.

During her weekly Akanchawa series, she shared her experience at an island restaurant and why she feels eating out in Lagos is an extreme sport financially.

Afegbai lamented how much it cost her and her friends to eat out, noting that it was too much for something she ended up not eating.

Source: Legit.ng