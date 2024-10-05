Wizkid's father has weighed on his son's rivalry with Davido amid the drama it has caused online

Chief Balogun revealed he advised Wizkid to dismiss the jabs from Davido's fans and focus on himself

Wizkid's father's comment has triggered many of Davido's fans as they come for him

Ayo Balogun Wizkid and David Adeleke Davido's new feud has caught the attention of the former's father, Chief Munir Balogun.

Wizkid's father, in a recent statement, addressed the intensifying rivalry between his son and Davido.

Wizkid’s dad advises him to focus on his music. Credit: @wizkidayo @davido

Speaking with PUNCH, Chief Balogun, who was recently spotted walking in the rain, spoke on the growing tension, revealing that he has advised Wizkid to dismiss the provocations and shades from Davido's camp.

According to Wizkid's dad, fans aim to incite drama rather than promote genuine appreciation for the music.

His words:

“I told my son that he shouldn’t look or listen to whatever the boys who are supporters of Davido are saying. The supporters are only looking for what they will say to collect money and all of that.”

Chief Balogun said he advised Wizkid to focus on his career instead.

“They are just looking for what they are going to eat and I told him not to pay much attention to them,” he added.

Netizens react as Wizkid's dad speaks

See some of the reactions below:

Lilzazyy:

"See am like davido papa laundry man."

highchart:

"Like father like son Oriyin buru sir."

MissRozapepper:

"The whole family con dey hate on a 30 years old Rich kid."

QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"Na your son come X come rant but na Davido supporters you wan put the blame on. Oga correct your son abeg."

Sarkideyforyou:

"That's a real father right there. And i heard he's a Muslim!."

thatpoetclem:

"So na genetic mumu? E Dey their bloodline."

Wizkid reacts to video of his dad

Legit.ng also reported that Wizkid reacted to the viral video of his aged father, Alhaji Muniru Balogun, walking in the rain on the streets of Lagos.

He explained that his father liked to return to his old community to visit the older adults and give them gifts.

According to Wiz, that’s the man who raised him.

Source: Legit.ng