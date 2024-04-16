Waris Olayinka Akinwande, popularly known as Ola of Lagos was shocked as he visited the mansion of Stephen Fonken

The mansion, which costs $3.5 million (over N4 billion), is situated somewhere in Johannesburg, South Africa

The luxury product influencer could not stop screaming as the man's wife gave him a tour of their majestic abode with a $1.4 million (over N1.6 billion) garage of cars

Ola of Lagos was amazed as he toured the $3.5 million (over N4 billion) of Stephen Fonken, where he resides with his wife and kids.

Painting an inspiring background about the owner of the property, Ola of Lagos said Stephen arrived in South Africa as a very poor boy from Cameroon and had on him only $1,200 (over N1.3 million), but today is well-to-do.

The set up of the mansion blew Ola of Lagos away. Photo Credit: (@olaoflagos_)

Ola of Lagos, who had a back-and-forth with a white man months ago, noted that Stephen had driven several exotic cars, including an Audi Q7, a BMW X3, and a Ferrari 488.

The luxury products influencer was stunned as he checked out the mansion's interior and was even more impressed when Stephen's beautiful wife took him to the kids' bedrooms, their master bedroom, the basement, the pool area and other lovely parts of the property.

The man's wife flaunted her collection of luxury bags and footwear which cost over N100 million in total.

Netizens were thrilled by the house's interior.

People react to the N4bn mansion

"If I just pick one thing here, my life don change."

"How person wan take mop and sweep this kind house."

"Yet you won't see him online making noise. My Cameroon brother."

"Which kind work person fit do to get this kind money."

"Ehn get $1200 you call am poor boy from Cameron ahhh."

"4B davido use buy ordinary land for Lagos."

"Even the poor are saying I will never be poor."

''People be commenting vanity upon vanity but that one no concern me, all I know is that I'm interested in this kind of vanity."

