Simi and Adekunle Gold's daughter Adejare is celebrating her 4th birthday today, May 30, and it is a special one for her parents

The Duduke crooner shared a fun video of her and daughter, who revealed she was excited to be turning four this year

Simi also penned a heartwarming birthday message to her daughter, which left celebrities as well as fans gushing

It is a moment of celebration in the family of Nigerian singers Adekunle Gold and Simi, as their daughter Adejare, aka Deja or Duduke, turned four years old on Thursday, May 30.

An emotional Simi shared a lovely video of her conversing with the birthday girl who expressed delight as she turned a new age.

Simi pens sweet message to Deja. Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi, who dropped her hit song Duduke while pregnant with Deja, also gushed about her baby girl, whom she called her twin and best friend.

The proud mum wrote in her caption:

"Sometimes I beg God to make more room in my heart, because all this love I have for you has it bursting at the seams. When I prayed for you, God rolled His sleeves, and said "Simi, watch me do too much." You are my light. My heart. My best friend. My twin (in and out). My muse. My joy. My Beautiful Little Fireball. Happy birthday Deja. If I had space, I would love you more #Big4."

Watch the video Simi shared below:

Recall that Simi and Adekunle Gold gave birth to Deja during the COVID era in 2020.

Celebrities, fans react as Deja clocks 4

Many who reacted to Simi's post couldn't help but express their surprise about Deja turning four already. Read the comments below:

_a.d.e.r.o.n.k.e:

"Our duduke is 4?! I feel so old. Happy birthday smart and beautiful Deja."

bhig_anty:

"Duduke aff reach 4 now now Awwwwwn fine girl❤️. Happy Birthday cutie… Grow in grace and wisdom, more years to celebrate

belovedadetutu:

"Happiest Birthday Adejare Momurewa omo Kosoko."

eshinlokunwasiu:

"Happy birthday to her, wishing her many many happy returns."

pherrephoenix

“Let’s just chill” Duduke is now a big girl, happy birthday boo boo."

Simi parties with Adekunle Gold and Falz

In another report, Adekunle Gold Simi and Falz were sighted together at a party.

The three were rocking the party while they had a cup of drink each in their hands.

The mother of one, was in front as the camera captured them. Her husband was behind her, while Falz sat far from the female singer.

Source: Legit.ng