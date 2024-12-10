Nigerian comedian IGoSave has reflected on the situation of things in the country going on his recent experience

The funny man took to his Instagram stories to explain how the people begging him for assistance ahead of Christmas have increased

IGoSave’s post went viral on social media, and it started an online discussion with netizens sharing their hot takes

Nigerian comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, aka IGoSave, has lamented the high rate of hunger in the country ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Just recently, the humour merchant took to his Instagram stories to explain that the number of people asking him for favours ahead of this year’s Christmas holiday has reached a record-breaking number.

According to IGoSave, people should try to help others when it is convenient for them.

In his words:

“The hunger in this country is so loud that you don’t need ear phones to hear the sound. The amount of ‘I need small favour for Xmas on my phone this year is an all time record breaker! Please lend a helping hand to whoever you can help if it’s convenient for you.”

Reactions as IGoSave laments hunger in Nigeria

IGoSave’s post went viral on social media and it raised interesting comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Chinenye_nwa1:

“I'm telling you that 300k couldn't get a full food stuff again. 300k just dey like 30k now. May God help this country oh 😢😢.”

Pinmore_interior:

“Use ur name show love to all of us.”

So_phie_xo:

“I go save is really saving😌.”

justpraiz_:

“Hunger is real and it’s not funny 😢. Make Una help us too o😫”

Iamprincessblaq:

“Even Nasboi sing am, Hunger dey.”

mikeemekesi77:

“Hunger dey.. ooh aje😢.”

Joelilyofficial:

“Hunger is really in the land 😢😢 It’s not funny again oo, May God help us.”

Poshest_hope:

“Omo!! With the way things are expensive now, I agree with Jehovah witness that Christmas isn’t Dec 25th.”

mcmakopolo1:

“When T pain said in his campaign speech “ we will widen the taxes and reduce the purchasing power of the people.. then ended it bulaba balabu people took the bulaba more seriously 😢😢 omo it’s not funny ooo.”

shades_of_juliet:

“T pain for next term!!!!!!”

_kennethemeka:

“I wish we can differentiate between those that voted for Tinubu and others because they deserve the hunger.”

Iamkemijibril:

“My brother its not easy at all in this country, can't even say when I ahev eaten a good meal last mehn ko easy rara.”

orobola_officials:

“I no even care about Christmas I don zero that one from my mind…na my houserent dey gimme hbu rn,,,I’m tired.”

Iamtjb01:

“Omo me sef need help, make those wey need help avoid me 😩😩😀. Na this dec we go understand wetin SILENT NIGHT means for that Xmas carol.”

Lucy_ng2:

“Among all the Christmas I have done on earth and in Nigeria, this particular Christmas is the one that didn’t chrismassy.”

