Nigerian comedian I Go Save has reacted to the way some people in the country celebrated Halloween

Halloween is celebrated on October 31, and some celebs were also dressed up in costumes to mark the festival

However, comedian I Go Save did not find it quite amusing as he took to social media to share his opinion

Nigerian comedian I Go Save, whose real name is Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, went online to trash those who celebrate Halloween in Nigeria.

Halloween, or Hallowe'en, is a celebration observed in many countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day.

As much as this is only done in Western cultures, some Nigerians have adopted the celebration. Some celebrities have shown up on social media with costumes, which did not sit well with I Go Save.

Stating his opinion online, the comedian noted that many who criticize traditional worshippers chose to celebrate Halloween instead, where they are practically the same.

I Go Save wrote:

"Una Dey celebrate Halloween but call Okere juju, Ifa, Ayelala, Igbe, olokun worshippers et al idol worshippers. Make una Dey do well na."

See post below:

Peeps react to I Go Save's post

Read some comments below:

@adelakuntufayl:

"Of all the over 250 languages in Nigeria, he chose to speak FACTS!"

@mash_beautybar:

"I just don’t understand why we Africans copy and the White people never copied us."

@naturalboifilmz:

"Halloweens don't hurt people. I've never heard anyone use Halloween to curse people."

@bodyworkbyamy_haven:

"Are we not tired of these complaints already? every year! allow people be ✌️ Happy new month."

@iamcoldedblaq1:

"Yes o.. mumu people.. like say Halloween no be satanic something again."

@mr.dozix:

"Nigerians celebrate Halloween but call masquerades satanic. Who brain washed us?"

@aronz_71:

"See, Nigerians like clout a lot. That’s why most black Americans do not like us."

I Go Save gives reason for cutting $20K hair transplant

Meanwhile, I Go Save, a popular comedian made the news for rocking a hair that many felt was too expensive.

After a while, he announced that he had removed his hair, sparking widespread discussion and speculation about how much he had spent on it.

The funnyman's announcement on social media has continued to elicit mixed reactions among many.

