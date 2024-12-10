A fun video from Ayra Starr's on-stage performance at a concert in Dubai is trending on social media

The Nigerian Sabi Girl left her fans at the concert mesmerised as she twerked for them, with some bringing out their phones to capture the moment

Ayra Starr's dance video in Dubai has, however, stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens, with many taunting the singer

Nigerian music youngster Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has caused a stir with a video from her on-stage performance in Dubai, UAE.

Ayra Starr, in a bid to entertain her fans at the concert, left tongues wagging as she twerked on stage.

Video from Ayra Starr on stage performance in Dubai trends. Credit: ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The Rush crooner on stage display, while the hypeman and her crew kept the energy alive on stage, saw many of her fans bringing out their phones to capture her.

Watch video as Ayra Starr twerks on stage in Dubai:

Legit.ng recently reported that Ayra Starr performed at a show at the University of Ibadan.

Reactions to video of Ayra Starr in Dubai

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video of Ayra Starr twerking on stage at a show in Dubai.

obeimhen1:

"Sabi gal sabi whine."

im_damatan:

"Use what you have well she’s using it properly now those that have it all self Dey envy the move ….. Sabi gurl indeed."

omo.chovwe:

"Small yansh dey shake ooo."

sabzen_bk:

"I love her I always ask myself how they move it like that anyone with lessons."

drfrankx:

"If e no dey...e no dey."

klyontop:

"All nyash de accepted just know how to use it."

master_lupac:

"Lol person say Ayrstar don do BBL."

ifunanya_ezeumeh:

"She’s whining that waist…respectfully."

