A female student of the University of Ibadan has gushed over seeing singer Ayra Starr, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe

According to the undergraduate, the 22-year-old singer came to her hostel, and she captured the rare moment

Fans of the Rush crooner who saw the video gushed over the young singer, with some wishing they had seen her

A University of Ibadan student, @fav_ourrrrr, was overjoyed after she saw singer Ayra Starr close-up.

@fav_ourrrrr said Ayra Starr came to her hostel, adding that the Mavins Record signee looked so pretty.

She said Ayra Starr came to her hostel. Photo Credit: @fav_ourrrrr, @ayrastarr

Legit.ng learnt that the 22-year-old singer was recently at the public research university for a performance.

In the short clip @fav_ourrrrr posted on TikTok, Ayra Starr is in the back seat of a car whose glass was wound down.

Ayra Starr gestured to the excited students to keep calm as they screamed on sighting her. The 13-second clip has gone viral.

Watch her video below:

Video of Ayra Starr elicits reactions

fynna304 said:

"Yeey wow🥰🥰 pls come to my school too."

CHI🌹OMA💎 said:

"Omo guys i was not in school that day."

pretty_Sandy😍 said:

"And she get diamonds ring for hand ooo."

💐🥹Oyin ❤️‍🩹🌸🌹 said:

"Omoh she come Ui yesterday and I Dey inside poly Ibadan."

Tammygold said:

"Ayrra star come to my school too caleb university esme hall."

FAv OuR said:

"Is that your hands holding her's? girl u lucky I'm crying want to meet her so bad 😭 aww She's so cheerful."

𝕯𝖔𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖈 𝕾𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖙 said:

"If people like me full this e go dey boring because I no go even notice her."

Divy said:

"If alone she knows I am obsessed with her."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr had stunned fans after she wore a fitted long gown.

Ayra Starr on not sleeping for days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Ayra Starr had opened up about not sleeping for two days.

When she's not performing on stage, the singer took some time to connect with her fans on Instagram Live, and they quickly noticed her altered appearance.

Curious about her look, they asked about her face, and she explained that it was due to not having slept for two days. The 22-year-old artist, whose real name is Oyinkansola Aderigbibe, known for her bold fashion choices, also mentioned feeling extremely exhausted.

