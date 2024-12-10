Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu and his wife are back in the news for their romantic display despite their old age

Just recently, the movie star took to his official Instagram page to share clips of himself dressed like a young ‘Pablo’

The video amused several of Chiwetalu Agu’s fans as they gushed over him and his wife’s youthful display

Nigerian actor Chiwetalu Agu and his wife are trending on social media for the umpteenth time for their youthful romantic displays.

In the spirit of Christmas, the veteran movie star took to his official social media pages to share videos of himself with his wife having one of their loved-up moments. However, what stood out was the actor’s outfit and his caption.

Fans react as Chiwetalu Agu and wife dress as Pablo and Pablet in funny video. Photos: @chiefchiwetaluagu / IG

Source: Instagram

In the videos, Chiwetalu Agu was decked in an oversized red jersey with a matching red and yellow cap on his head. The movie star wore a stack of chunky gold and silver chains on his neck and rings on his fingers.

The 68-year-old actor also wore long pink socks and big white sneakers on his legs. Chiwetalu Agu’s wife was beside him and smiling at his display before they both leaned in for a kiss.

In the caption of the post, the veteran actor described himself and his wife as ‘Pablo and Pablet. In his words:

“Compliments Of The Season From Pablo & Pablet.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Chiwetalu and wife’s Pablo and Pablet video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from social media users who had things to say about the display between Chiwetalu Agu and his wife. Read them below:

Thenayshpage:

“A Living Legend.”

ozonnamani:

“Legendary living up his best life 🙌🏾”

okpalaokwonnachiedozie:

“Wow wow wow this very nice❤️.”

Happiness_awas:

“Mummy I love you so much❤️.”

_mzuzu1492:

“...... Legend🔥🔥🔥, Love from Tanzania🇹🇿.”

Kabenla Arvo:

“Chop life Challey”

Ella Emmanuel:

“I go love o🤣❤️..Daddy/mommy, your love is so beautiful❤️🥰.”

King Josh:

“Love is sweet when you are with the right person ❤️🤷‍♂️.”

Arreth Shantelle:

“I will love oo.”

Chiwetalu Agu marks wife's birthday romantically

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the video Chiwetalu made for his wife on her birthday has surfaced online, and fans have reacted massively to it.

In the clip, the veteran actor thanked her for marrying him and not letting him give up on life.

He also shared the good things his wife had done for him over the years as they both shared kisses and hug.

