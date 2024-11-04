Davido's wife Chioma looked stunning in a video as she shared her new look which got several reactions online

The celebrity wife wore a shirt and three-quarter leggings as she swung her waist to the admiration of her fans

Some social media users observed how curvy she looked and they praised her for body, others compared her shape to those who did BBL

Chioma Adeleke, the wife of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, buzzed the internet after she shared her latest look online.

Davido's Chioma shakes her curvy waist to the excitement of her fans. Image credit: thechefchi, @davido

Source: Instagram

She wore a lovely outfit that displayed her curves and shook her waist to the rhythm of the music in a video.

The celebrity wife looked gorgeous and it had her fans reacting to her hips and vibe despite being a twin mother. Some people said that her body looks better than one who did BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift).

Nevertheless, some fans said even if she went under the knife, she still has a body shape that anyone would crave for.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Davido's Chioma's banging body

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Davido's Chioma's curvy body below:

@real_ngwa_pikin:

"For your info; BBL doesn’t look this good!"

@deonwilsonceo:

"Mama slim thick now. Glowing with twins …. She is like Job in the Bible."

@ijeoma.nwankpa:

"She's so beautiful, Mama ejima giving us vibes."

@omoshewa_rhaph:

"How can somebody’s wife/mother be this hot. My Idolo money dey show."

@shellyfavoured:

"Even if its BBL, that waist is a goal and y'all wish you could buy it too, but problem is that waist can buy it. for your generations."

@angel_igwebuike:

"Billionaire's wife, Mrs. Chioma David Adeleke is looking so stunning."

Chioma wears N5.9m dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chioma has a penchant for rocking expensive fashion items, and she did so again when her children celebrated their 1st birthday party.

The 29-year-old wore a Dior dress worth N5.9 million and blended it with a designer sandal that cost her up to N11 million.

She looked stunning in her attire which she combined with an expensive wristwatch with worth that wowed her fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng