Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has shared her first video online after fire incident that destroyed her property.

She received a thoughtful gift from fan and thanked her fans and colleagues for their concerns since the fire incident that affected her property.

The stunning actress who looked resilient smiling brightly despite losing millions to fire incident

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has appeared online for the first time after her property was affected by a fire outbreak yesterday, Thursday, December 5, 2024.

The movie star on Friday, in a visual shared on her Instagram handle appeared radiant, stunning and filled with smile, while unboxing a gift from one of her fans which was delivered to her.

Mercy Aigbe speaks after fire incident. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

The gift comprises of her picture frame with a note attached to it and jewelries.

Legit.ng reported earlier that actress lost her property worth millions of naira to fire incident.

The note reads:

Dear Auntie Mercy, you are one person that grinds so hard. I pray that distance shores and Islands would continue to see your light. I just hope this brings a smile to your face. I love you so much. Tosin.

Responding to the gift received, the mother of two, thanked the fan in the caption of the post for the kind gesture.

She said:

This is so thoughtful of you! Love your right back. It has my picture.

This brought a smile to my face. It is gorgeous. God bless you Tosin. I mean this is so thoughtful of you. Thank you Tosin. Thank you so much.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me. I appreciate your love. Thank you for your calls, prayers and messages. I do not take your love for granted. God bless you.

In another post she shared, The movie producer also thanked her fans, colleagues and everyone who reached out to her following the lose of her property to fire outbreak. She expressed gratitude for the love shown since the fire outbreak.

She said:

I feel so blessed surrounded with so much love! People asking for my account details 😳, my phone buzzing non stop, prayers , comments, posts, omg i am so so overwhelmed with all the love shown me especially at this time.

Big Thank to everyone who reached out, thank you for your calls, prayers, words of encouragement, support,… it means a lot to me. My heart is filled with joy, gratitude and appreciation.

God will continue to come through for each and everyone of you, keep you all and your household from evil and multiply you in measures you can’t imagine.

Some of the fans of the actress have reacted to the video posted thanking them fpr staying by her since the incident happened.

Read some of their comments below:

@fine.rommie

Stay strong mama.

@faithiawilliams

So sad my darling.. Allah restore multiple you.. Im sha Allah.

@realannjay

God in heaven will restore everything . Love you

@yewandeadekoyaabiodun

It is well with you and yours. God gat you

@wiffey_quodi

I love you so much momma and I pray Allah returns all you have lost in folds. Ameen

@kemiki2000

Mercy will speak for you.

Mercy Aigbe prays in Arabic, shocks fans

Legit.ng reported fans of the actress were amazed by her speed of getting to know her husband and how she was fast to pray in Arabic.

In 2023 Hajj, she joined other Muslim faithful in Arabic prayers on their way to Makkah to conduct their Hajj rites

With her head rapped in a white hijab, this his surprised her fans as she rendered prayers, worship Allah in the holy grounds

