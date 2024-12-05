Wizkid recently tweeted about someone, but he later deleted the tweet without explaining who he was referring to

In his tweet, he called the person stupid and shared his thought about the name the person was bearing

Fans started speculating that it was Davido he was referring to after a man called the singer's name

Grammy Award winner Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid seemed not to be in a good mood going by a tweet he made.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had dragged his colleagues, Davido. He involved his family members and Basketmouth in his post.

Months after the beef between the two singers had died down, the Ojuelegba crooner made another tweet.

In his tweet, he called a person stupid and said that it was inside the person's house he can be bearing a particular name

Wizkid deletes tweet

A man known as Kasohh on social media tagged Davido under Wizkid's tweet. He repeated what Wizkid had tweeted and put Davido's name in it.

The Morayo crooner later deleted the tweet without explaining what he meant or how he was referring to.

Fans started speculating that the tweet was for Davido after Kasohh's tweet.

Recall that this is not the first time that Wizkid had taunted Davido. A few days ago, he prayed not to run into his opponent while in Lagos and fans mentioned Davido's name.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Wizkid's tweet

Fans reacted to the Wizkid's tweet and shared their opinion about it. Here are some of the comments below:

@seeplaceswithada:

"Cry daddy cry."

@chizzyezem:

"001 love by human beings Hate by angry frustrated birds."

@ms_oma:

"Haaaaa."

@glowriecammy:

"Why is wizkid pained? David no gree answer you no go live the guy?"

@queenellamoore:

"Do away with jealousy."

@chudyben:

"So long as he has Kid in his name, he will always behave like one."

@_cocolette:

"Just like that? On a blessed Thursday morning? Smh."

@beccabamsblog:

"Grace follow Davido, he is loved, if you like keep blabbing, it changes nothing."

@ogechukwukama:

"Jealousy."

@abimbolaonuorah:

"Since u have worked urself to the top how many people have u helped. You need help this is not normal anymore."

Skales speaks about Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and a fan had chitchatted online about his career and how people helped him to fame.

The person had said that Skales should be grateful to Wizkid for the help rendered to him.

However, the singer did not agree with the man and said that it was Banky W that helped him and Wizkid.

