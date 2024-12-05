Kazim Adeoti's second wife and actress Mercy Aigbe was in a sad mood as she shared how her house burnt to ashes on Wednesday, December 4

However, some netizens went to the Instagram page of the movie marketer's first wife Funso Adeoti to mock Mercy

While Funso did not make any post to taunt Mercy, some netizens shared how Mercy was being dealt with for marrying Kazim

Some netizens pitted their tents on the Instagram page of Funso Adeoti, the first wife of movie marketer Kazim Adeoti, after his second wife Mercy Aigbe experienced a loss.

The Nollywood actress had announced that her house worth millions of naira was burnt to ashes and her colleagues and fans sympathized with her.

However, some netizens rejoiced at the news and claimed that God was fighting Funsho's battles. They also hailed her as she vibed happily to a gospel song.

A netizen @simply_iri accused Mercy of desiring to use Funsho's husband to build her empire but the empire has collapsed inside fire.

Recall that Funsho was unhappy after Mercy moved into her husband's house in Lagos and she noted that she built the home with Funsho. When Funso celebrated her 50th birthday recently, she also asked her husband not to attend.

Watch Funsho's video below:

Reactions as netizens laugh at Mercy Aigbe

Below are the reactions on Funso Adeoti's Instagram page after Mercy Aigbe's house burnt down:

@simply_iri

"She wants use your husband build empire but the empire don collapse on fire? Sorry ma’am did you call Holy Ghost fire? Until she sip Kazim dry before him eye go clear……. Since he left home, he has not experienced peace o."

@babaaba2479:

"That comment you dey look for, you no go see am, yes.. You."

@cheesom212:

"Ok mama our enemies house don burn to ashes, we listen but we don’t judge."

@olaitan2397:

"Keep rejoicing my beautiful mama. God is already fighting your battle."

@ashabishadollar82:

"Kai make una dey calm down, she always post make una no relate her post to anyone abeg."

@mc_b_of_minnesota:

"She's silently winning her battles. God is too faithful."

@olateeguru:

"Asiwaju it is your season to be merry......glow momma you are a Queen."

@jullyjulez:

"House don born oh, make I kuku scatter table wey una dey hide under parables."

