A mother has shared a video of her children partying at Timaya's house on his daughter's birthday

In a captivating video, she showed off the loads of fun activities which her children had at the birthday venue

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok prayed to be rich enough to give their children an amazing life

A heartwarming video showing a fun-filled birthday celebration at Nigerian singer, Timaya's residence has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip, shared by an excited mother, offered a glimpse into the exciting activities enjoyed by her children and their friends at the party.

Mum shares video at Timaya's house Photo credit: @kokoliciouskoko/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Children celebrate happily Timaya's house

According to Kokoliciouskoko, one of her children was a friend to Timaya's daughter, Grace, and they were invited to have fun with the celebrant.

The mother shared the captivating video on TikTok, providing a detailed account of the special day.

In the clip, it was revealed that various entertainment options were available at the party, including a thrilling dance session where the kids showcased their moves.

She captioned the video:

"Spend the day with us at Timaya's house. It was my daughter’s friend’s birthday, and we all had fun to the fullest. I guess my best part has to be when skylar stood for gracie and the Oblee dancing part. Just don't skip and make sure you watch to the end. He is very jovial."

Reactions as children party at Timaya's house

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok couldn't help but express their admiration for the lavish celebration.

Many took to the comments section to wish for the financial means to provide their children with similar unforgettable experiences.

@Awulaa Yacoba Addy-Sackey asked:

"Is Timaya's birthday too? The man is happier than the real celebrant."

@Nenah said:

"I didn’t know it was timaya till I came to the comment section."

@Harnikky said:

"Real definition of hustle oo so that your kids can play with my kids."

@Derlene nails said:

"Nothing I hate pass matching outfits with my small sister. Naso dem nor take dey know their mate."

@baliblinqx said:

"GOD. When will I b among those using iphone. Imagine this beautiful girl using iphone and i still they use android phone wey i buy 3 yrs ago from easybuy."

@Bollus added:

"See house as I dey fine and simple but if too say nah trenches dem go even use bucket do frame for parlor."

See the post below:

Little boy sleeps peacefully during birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother shared a hilarious video of her one-year-old child sleeping peacefully on his birthday.

According to the mother, she spent sleepless nights planning his first birthday only for him to fall asleep on the D-day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng